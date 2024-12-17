Technology News
Oppo A5 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Gets SDPPI Certification Alongside Oppo Reno 13F

Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo A5 Pro in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 18:58 IST
Oppo A5 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Gets SDPPI Certification Alongside Oppo Reno 13F

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3 Pro was launched in India in June 2024

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro will be launched next week
  • Oppo A5 Pro and Reno 13F were spotted on the SDPPI certification site
  • It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Oppo A5 Pro is all set to hit the market next week. The smartphone maker has confirmed the arrival of the new Oppo A series smartphone in China via a post on Weibo. Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its online store in China. Meanwhile, the 4G and 5G variants of Oppo A5 Pro have surfaced on the SDPPI certification website in Indonesia alongside the upcoming Oppo Reno 13F. The alleged listings reveal the model numbers of both phones.

Oppo A5 Pro Launch Will Take Place Next Week

The Oppo A5 Pro will be launched on December 24, at an event that will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST), Oppo confirmed via a Weibo post on Tuesday. It is teased to feature a durable build like its predecessor, the Oppo A3 Pro.

With only a week to go until the smartphone is launched, Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo A5 Pro through its official website in China. It is up for pre-orders through Jingdong, Pinduoduo, Tmall, and TikTok.

Additionally, as per a report by 91Mobiles, Oppo A5 Pro and Oppo Reno 13F. were spotted on the SDPPI certification website. The Oppo A5 Pro is allegedly listed with model numbers CPH2711 and CPH2695 for 4G and 5G models, respectively, while the Oppo Reno 13F has been allegedly certified with model numbers CPH2701 (4G) and CPH2699 (5G).

The certification does not delve into any information about the specifications of the handsets, but it indicates that they will also be launched in global markets soon.

Oppo A5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo A5 Pro earlier appeared on TENAA with model number PKP110. The listing suggests that it will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It is said to run on an octa-core chipset — presumably the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It is expected to be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The upcoming handset is tipped to flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It could arrive with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The company is likely to equip the Oppo A5 Pro with a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo A5 Pro, Oppo Reno 13F, Oppo A5 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Vishvasya Blockchain Stack Being Used to Verify Apps, Property Transactions: MoS IT 

