Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Price, Expected Specifications

Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5 Pro is available in select global markets with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China in December last year
  • Oppo A5 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset is available in select global markets now
Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in Oppo's home country at the end of last year. Now, the brand appears to be gearing up to release the 5G phone in India. While the official launch date is yet to be revealed, a new leak suggests its launch timeline. The Chinese variant of Oppo A5 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, states that Oppo A5 Pro 5G will be launched in India by the end of this month. The report includes an alleged live image of the phone showing its rear design. The image suggests a square camera module for the phone, compared to a circular camera module in the Chinese variant.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China in December last year at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Indian variant of the phone is likely to be priced similarly.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications 

The Chinese variant of Oppo A5 Pro 5G ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It boasts a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W wired fast charging support. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Indian variant of the phone is likely to have similar specifications and features to the Chinese counterpart.

The Oppo A5 Pro is available in select global markets, including the UK. The global variant offers a different set of components compared to the Chinese version. The global variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, and it carries a 5,800mAh battery.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo A5 Pro 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs With Nvidia Blackwell RTX Architecture, DLSS 4 Launched

