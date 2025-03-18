Technology News
Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5 Pro 4G is claimed to meet IP69, IP68, and IP66 dust and water resistance ratings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 14:59 IST
Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5 Pro 4G comes in Mocha Chocolate, Moss Green and Silk Blue (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro 4G has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo A5 Pro 4G support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
Oppo A5 Pro 4G has been launched in Indonesia. The handset carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s G4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. This chipset is a renamed version of the octa-core Snapdragon 662 chip. The phone is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It is claimed to meet IP69, IP68, and IP66 dust and water resistance ratings and has a MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance certification. A 5G variant of the Oppo A5 Pro was unveiled in China in December 2024.

Oppo A5 Pro 4G Price, Colour Options

Oppo A5 Pro 4G price in Indonesia starts at IDR 30,99,000 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs IDR 34,99,000 (roughly Rs. 18,400). It is available for purchase in the country via the Oppo Indonesia e-store. The phone is offered in Mocha Chocolate, Moss Green and Silk Blue (translated from Indonesian) colour options.

Oppo A5 Pro 4G Features, Specifications

The Oppo A5 Pro 4G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo A5 Pro 4G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers and supports features like AI GameBoost, AI LinkBoost and a dedicated Outdoor Mode. 

Oppo packs a 5,800mAh battery in the A5 Pro 4G with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset carries a military-grade MIL-STD 810H shock resistance certification. It is claimed to meet  IP69, IP68 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone supports 4G, Bluetooth 5,0, GNSS, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

