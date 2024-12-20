Oppo A5 Pro is all set to launch next week in China. Ahead of the official reveal, the Chinese brand has posted teasers revealing the phone's design and colour options. The Oppo A5 Pro is confirmed to be available in three colours. Oppo also highlights the durable design of the phone in the latest posts. The Oppo A5 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

The design of the Oppo A5 Pro is being teased via Oppo's Weibo handle and China website. It is confirmed to be available in Rock Black, Sandstone Purple, and Quartz White colour options. The official renders show the phone with a glossy back panel. It seems to have a new circular camera bump.

Oppo is underlining the durability of the A5 Pro in the teasers. It is expected to feature IP68 or IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. Its predecessor, the Oppo A3 Pro, came with IP54 certification.

The launch of Oppo A5 Pro will take place on December 24 in China. It is currently up for pre-reservations in the company's home country.

Oppo A5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo A5 Pro was spotted on TENAA with model number PKP110. The listing suggests that it will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It is expected to be available with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The upcoming Oppo A5 Pro is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It could boast a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to include a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.