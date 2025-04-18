Technology News
Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating

Oppo A5 Pro 5G will feature a smaller battery in India compared to the China variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 13:56 IST
Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5 Pro 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in China

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro 5G will launch in India next week
  • Chinese variant of Oppo A5 Pro 5G has 6,000mAh battery
  • It was launched in markets outside China with Dimensity 6300 chipset
Oppo A5 Pro 5G's India launch date has been officially confirmed. Alongside, Oppo has also revealed the battery capacity and charging details of the upcoming 5G phone. The handset is confirmed to have an IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China towards the end of last year. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery.

The Chinese tech company, through a press release on Friday, confirmed that the Oppo A5 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India on April 24. It will come with an IP69 rating and a damage-proof 360-degree armour body for drop resistance. The handset is said to have a 200 percent Network Boost feature to ensure seamless connectivity in challenging environments.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G is confirmed to carry a 5,800mAh battery with 45W charging support. This shows that the Indian variant of the phone will have a smaller battery than the Chinese variant. The China model was announced with a 6,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Chinese variant of Oppo A5 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It boasts a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G variant sold in other global markets, including UK, has a 5,800mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China in December last year with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo A5 Pro 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
Comment
