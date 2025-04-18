Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch

Oppo A5 Pro 5G will be introduced in India on April 24. Ahead of the launch, its expected price has leaked online. Earlier today, the company confirmed a few key features of the upcoming smartphone. The variant in India appears to be similar to the global version of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in select markets earlier this year. However, the design and specifications of this variant differ from the Chinese counterpart, which was launched in December 2024.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G will start in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 19,999, according to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, citing industry sources.

Oppo recently confirmed that the Indian version of the A5 Pro 5G will have an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating and a damage-proof, drop-resistant 360-degree armour body. The handset will pack a 5,800mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The global version of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G global variant has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor with OIS alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Notably, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W wired fast charging support.

