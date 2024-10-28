Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India

Oppo's Reno 12 series is covered under the scheme.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 19:11 IST
Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's cross-country warranty service will be effective from October 31

Highlights
  • Oppo's cross-country warranty service will be effective from October 31
  • Warranty period commences upon customer’s activation of E-Warranty card
  • Users are advised to back up their data prior to any upgrade
Advertisement

Oppo has announced a new cross-country warranty service for select devices purchased in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The new initiative will let Oppo customers access warranty and repair services at the company's authorised service centres across the regions. Oppo's select A series, Reno series, and F series smartphones are covered under the new scheme. Starting October 31, customers with eligible Oppo handsets can contact any authorised service centre in India or GCC countries to access the services.

Oppo Cross-Country Warranty Service: Covered Models

The Chinese smartphone brand announced the launch of cross-country warranty service in India on Monday through a press release. The new service is confirmed to be available to customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India.

With the latest scheme, users of a range of smartphones including the Oppo A3xOppo A3, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 series, and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G can access comprehensive warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorised Oppo service centres across the regions.

The cross-country warranty service will be effective from October 31. Customers can bring their Oppo smartphones along with purchase receipts and warranty cards, to any local authorised service centre in India and the GCC to benefit from free warranty services and system upgrades. Customers have to pay additional costs for devices with an expired warranty period or outside the coverage for replacing damaged spare parts, including the mainboard, screen, and battery.

Users availing of the cross-country warranty service are advised to back up their data before any upgrade, as system updates may lead to data loss. The warranty period commences upon the customer's activation of the E-Warranty card. Service-related charges will depend on the local policies at each service centre.

Oppo A3 5G

Oppo A3 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo cross country warranty service
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Image Understanding Feature to Grok AI
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  3. Sathyam Sundaram Now Streaming on Netflix
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  5. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  7. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  2. Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  3. Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Image Understanding Feature to Grok AI
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report
  6. Android 16 to Reportedly Show Rich Ongoing Notifications Similar to iPhone
  7. HMD Sage Tipped to Be Company's Next Phone; Design, Key Features Leaked
  8. JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Leaked Hands-on Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Pill-Shaped Display Cutout
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »