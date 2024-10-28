Oppo has announced a new cross-country warranty service for select devices purchased in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The new initiative will let Oppo customers access warranty and repair services at the company's authorised service centres across the regions. Oppo's select A series, Reno series, and F series smartphones are covered under the new scheme. Starting October 31, customers with eligible Oppo handsets can contact any authorised service centre in India or GCC countries to access the services.

Oppo Cross-Country Warranty Service: Covered Models

The Chinese smartphone brand announced the launch of cross-country warranty service in India on Monday through a press release. The new service is confirmed to be available to customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India.

With the latest scheme, users of a range of smartphones including the Oppo A3x, Oppo A3, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 series, and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G can access comprehensive warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorised Oppo service centres across the regions.

The cross-country warranty service will be effective from October 31. Customers can bring their Oppo smartphones along with purchase receipts and warranty cards, to any local authorised service centre in India and the GCC to benefit from free warranty services and system upgrades. Customers have to pay additional costs for devices with an expired warranty period or outside the coverage for replacing damaged spare parts, including the mainboard, screen, and battery.

Users availing of the cross-country warranty service are advised to back up their data before any upgrade, as system updates may lead to data loss. The warranty period commences upon the customer's activation of the E-Warranty card. Service-related charges will depend on the local policies at each service centre.