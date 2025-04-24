Technology News
Oppo A5 Pro 5G With 5,800mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 12:19 IST
Oppo A5 Pro 5G With 5,800mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 Pro 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The Oppo A5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen
Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset offers support for various camera features, including live photos and AI-backed image editing tools.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Feather Blue and Mocha Brown shades. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo India e-store and select offline retail stores.

oppo a5 pro 5g oppo 3 a5pro

Oppo A5 Pro 5G is available in Feather Blue and Mocha Brown colourways
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

SBI, IDFC FIRST Bank, BOB Financial, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank customers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 cashback and get up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000nits of peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies or video chats. The phone supports Livephoto as well as AI-backed imaging and editing tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur,  AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 and AI Reflection Remover.

Oppo has equipped the A5 Pro 5G with a 5,800mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 164.8×75.5×7.8mm in size and weighs 194g.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G (2025)

Oppo A5 Pro 5G (2025)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
VinFast to Open India Factory June 30, Indonesia Plant in October

