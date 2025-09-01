Oppo A6 Max has been launched in China as the latest A-series smartphone from the brand. The latest Oppo smartphone comes in two colour options and features a 7,000mAh battery. The Oppo A6 Max features a 6.8-inch OLED display and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo A6 Max has an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating against dust and water.

Oppo A6 Max Price

Oppo A6 Max price has reportedly been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in China for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is available to purchase in China via Kuaishou, according to ITHome.

The new Oppo A6 Max model was yet to be listed on the company's official website at the time of publishing this story. No announcements were made by the company's official Weibo handle either.

Meanwhile, the same handset is currently listed on the MobileDokan website in Bangladesh with a 'coming soon' tag. The listing shows the handset in Blue and White colourways.

Oppo A6 Max Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 Max features a 6.8-inch OLED (1,280×2,800 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The display has Crystal Shield Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Oppo A6 Max has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A6 Max features a 5,200 sq mm vapour chamber (VC). Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band GPS, Beidou, and NFC. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance. It has SGS certification for high-temperature operation.

The newly unveiled Oppo A6 Max is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. It has a 7.7mm thickness and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.