Technology News
English Edition

Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 Max is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 12:37 IST
Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mobiledokan

Oppo A6 Max features a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A6 Max quietly launched in China
  • Oppo A6 Max features a 5,200mm sq VC vapour chamber
  • It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera
Advertisement

Oppo A6 Max has been launched in China as the latest A-series smartphone from the brand. The latest Oppo smartphone comes in two colour options and features a 7,000mAh battery. The Oppo A6 Max features a 6.8-inch OLED display and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo A6 Max has an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating against dust and water.

Oppo A6 Max Price

Oppo A6 Max price has reportedly been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in China for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is available to purchase in China via Kuaishou, according to ITHome.

The new Oppo A6 Max model was yet to be listed on the company's official website at the time of publishing this story. No announcements were made by the company's official Weibo handle either.

Meanwhile, the same handset is currently listed on the MobileDokan website in Bangladesh with a 'coming soon' tag. The listing shows the handset in Blue and White colourways.

Oppo A6 Max Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 Max features a 6.8-inch OLED (1,280×2,800 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The display has Crystal Shield Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Oppo A6 Max has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A6 Max features a 5,200 sq mm vapour chamber (VC). Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band GPS, Beidou, and NFC. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance. It has SGS certification for high-temperature operation.

The newly unveiled Oppo A6 Max is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. It has a 7.7mm thickness and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A6 Max, Oppo A6 Max Price, Oppo A6 Max Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Overview: Definitely a Flagship Choice for Gamers Under Rs. 40,000
Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G's Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of India Debut
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Add This Feature for 'Close Friends' From Instagram
  5. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  6. Meta Allowed AI Chatbots to Mimic Celebrities, Send Flirtatious Messages
  7. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing Design and Specifications
  8. Oppo A6 Max Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Details Reportedly Spotted in 3C Listing
  10. NASA Perseverance Rover Finds Megaripples, Proof Mars Is Still Changing
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
  2. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased
  5. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery
  6. Bitcoin Drops After August Highs, Ethereum ETF Flows Indicate Ongoing Capital Rotation
  7. WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Vulnerability that Affects iOS, macOS Versions of the App
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Support Adding Status Updates for Close Friends, Just Like Instagram
  9. Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer to Invest $50 Million Annually, Eyes Major Expansion in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »