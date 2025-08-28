Oppo Find X9, the purported successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 model, has been spotted in several leaks in the past. While no official information has been revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, a recent leak has provided some clues about the phone's specifications. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 will reportedly be equipped with a 6.59-inch OLED display and a 7,025mAh battery. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and it could pack a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit. The Oppo Find X9 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X9 Pro, and the company could launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra model in early 2026.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications (Expected)

Xpertpick, in partnership with tipster Yogesh Brar, revealed the specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo Find X9. According to the publication, the handset will feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Find X9 is expected to ship with Android 16, along with ColorOS 16. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is also said to be used in the Find X9 Pro. The device could house a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. This could be a noticeable upgrade over the 5,630mAh battery available on the Find X8.

According to the report, the Oppo Find X9 will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit with Oppo's Lumo Imaging technology. The camera setup could comprise a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The Oppo Find X9 is said to boast a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is rumoured to feature a new Plus Key, which may be a significant upgrade over the Find X8's Alert Slider.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 is expected to include dual stereo speakers and a refined X-axis linear motor for improved haptics. For durability, the device will reportedly come with an IP68 + IP69 rating, offering protection against dust and water ingress.

Oppo introduced the Find X8 series in October last year in China, followed by its India launch in November. Based on this pattern, the Find X9 series is likely to arrive in China this October alongside the Find X9 Pro model, though there's no confirmation yet on its India release timeline. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra model is expected to debut in early 2026.