Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report

Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report

Oppo Find X9 is tipped to feature a new Plus Key, which was previously introduced on the Find X8 Pro model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 11:10 IST
Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report

Oppo introduced the Find X8 series in October last year in China

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 is expected to ship with Android 16 layered with ColorOS 16
  • The handset will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED LTPO panel
  • Oppo Find X9 said to boast a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front-facing camera
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9, the purported successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 model, has been spotted in several leaks in the past. While no official information has been revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, a recent leak has provided some clues about the phone's specifications. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 will reportedly be equipped with a 6.59-inch OLED display and a 7,025mAh battery. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and it could pack a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit. The Oppo Find X9 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X9 Pro, and the company could launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra model in early 2026.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications (Expected)

Xpertpick, in partnership with tipster Yogesh Brar, revealed the specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo Find X9. According to the publication, the handset will feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Find X9 is expected to ship with Android 16, along with ColorOS 16. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is also said to be used in the Find X9 Pro. The device could house a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. This could be a noticeable upgrade over the 5,630mAh battery available on the Find X8.

According to the report, the Oppo Find X9 will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit with Oppo's Lumo Imaging technology. The camera setup could comprise a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. 

The Oppo Find X9 is said to boast a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is rumoured to feature a new Plus Key, which may be a significant upgrade over the Find X8's Alert Slider. 

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 is expected to include dual stereo speakers and a refined X-axis linear motor for improved haptics. For durability, the device will reportedly come with an IP68 + IP69 rating, offering protection against dust and water ingress.

Oppo introduced the Find X8 series in October last year in China, followed by its India launch in November. Based on this pattern, the Find X9 series is likely to arrive in China this October alongside the Find X9 Pro model, though there's no confirmation yet on its India release timeline. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra model is expected to debut in early 2026.

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Find X8, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio Offers Extended Validity, Additional Benefits to Flood-Impacted Customers in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  2. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  4. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  5. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  6. Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Blueprint for Global Innovation
  7. Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Key Specifications Leaked Online
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  9. Top Discounts on Smartphones in Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival Sale
  10. Jio Extends Special Benefits Benefits to Flood-Hit Users in These States
#Latest Stories
  1. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the New Season Online?
  2. Gevi Now Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Tamil Action-Drama Online
  3. Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report
  4. Jio Offers Extended Validity, Additional Benefits to Flood-Impacted Customers in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh
  5. Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know
  6. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected
  7. New Analysis of 1977 Wow! Signal Reveals Stronger Cosmic Mystery
  8. Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope
  9. James Webb Detects Carbon Dioxide–Dominated Coma in Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
  10. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »