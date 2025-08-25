Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.1-inch sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 19:01 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra has five cameras on the rear

  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumored to be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8850
  • The handset could pack a 7,000mAh battery
Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to launch later this year, bringing upgrades over the company's existing Find X8 Ultra model. A recent leak reveals some early details about its displays and cameras. The purported Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera unit, comprising two periscope cameras. It is likely to feature an LTPO OLED screen and a 7,000mAh battery. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be unveiled alongside the Find X9, Find X9+, and Find X9 Pro models.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked the key specifications of an upcoming Oppo smartphone. While the smartphone wasn't named explicitly, replies in the comments hint that the post is about Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with 2K resolution. It could pack a quad rear camera unit, including dual periscope cameras.

The engineering prototype of Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to have a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.1-inch sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Details about the third and fourth rear cameras are not revealed yet. The handset could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8850, which is believed to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This next-gen flagship SoC is expected to be announced in September during Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which was launched in China in April this year with a starting price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The new handset could be launched alongside Oppo Find X9, Find X9+, and Find X9 Pro smartphones. 

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera module comprising four 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone houses a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It offers an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery

