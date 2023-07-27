With the Android 14 Beta 4 released to eligible users, Samsung is also speculated to roll out the One UI 6 beta update next week. The South Korean tech conglomerate was supposed to release the One UI 6 beta in the third week of July. The update rollout, however, has been delayed. Now a recent report suggests that the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta update will be issued next week to Galaxy S23 series users. The phones are currently running on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

A latest report by SamMobile tipped that Samsung will roll out the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta for Galaxy S23 series users starting on August 2. Following that, Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are also said to get the update from August 9. Backing up the report, a dedicated One UI 6 section has been created by the company on its India and the US community forums.

This also suggests that other eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will also get their hands on the Samsung One UI 6.0 beta soon. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the announcement.

Android 14 is expected) bring a host of new features and design improvements to the smartphones including new custom clock options for the lock screen and a battery health monitoring feature, much like on iPhone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year in February. The smartphones run on the Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Samsung promises to offer four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for the Galaxy S23 series.

