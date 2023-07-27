Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Get Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Next Week: Report

Google recently rolled out the Android 14 Beta 4 update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2023 14:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Get Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Next Week: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 out-of-the box
  • The smartphone series was launched earlier this year
  • Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are also said to get the update

With the Android 14 Beta 4 released to eligible users, Samsung is also speculated to roll out the One UI 6 beta update next week. The South Korean tech conglomerate was supposed to release the One UI 6 beta in the third week of July. The update rollout, however, has been delayed. Now a recent report suggests that the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta update will be issued next week to Galaxy S23 series users. The phones are currently running on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

A latest report by SamMobile tipped that Samsung will roll out the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta for Galaxy S23 series users starting on August 2. Following that, Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are also said to get the update from August 9. Backing up the report, a dedicated One UI 6 section has been created by the company on its India and the US community forums.

This also suggests that other eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will also get their hands on the Samsung One UI 6.0 beta soon. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the announcement.

Android 14 is expected) bring a host of new features and design improvements to the smartphones including new custom clock options for the lock screen and a battery health monitoring feature, much like on iPhone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year in February. The smartphones run on the Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Samsung promises to offer four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for the Galaxy S23 series. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, One UI 6
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Netflix Cuts Ad Prices, Restructures Partnership With Microsoft: Report
Emerging Markets Record Greater Interest in CBDCs; India, China Lead the Charge: CFA Institute Survey

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Get Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Next Week: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  3. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  4. Vivo V29 5G Design Leaks, May Debut With This Chipset
  5. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Samsung Aims to Slash Cost of Foldables in Fight With iPhone
  9. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Launch Soon: See Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Date Tipped; Expected to be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Emerging Markets Record Greater Interest in CBDCs; India, China Lead the Charge: CFA Institute Survey
  3. WhatsApp Beta Adds Support for Safety Tools, Allows Testers to Forward Messages to New Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Get Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Next Week: Report
  5. Netflix Cuts Ad Prices, Restructures Partnership With Microsoft: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details
  7. Samsung Aims to Introduce Affordable Foldable Phones to Challenge Apple's iPhone Range
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. The Queen’s Gambit Chess Is Now Available on Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  10. Meta's Facebook Reports 3.03 Billion Monthly Active Users in Q2 2023, Posts Strong Rise in Advertising Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.