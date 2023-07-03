Oppo Reno 10 5G series — comprising the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ — will be launched in India next week. The company's successors to the Reno 9 series of smartphones is expected to make their debut in the country with slightly different specifications compared with the models that were launched in China earlier this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the specifications of the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ handset, days before its launch in India.

On Monday, the company announced that the Oppo Reno 10 series of smartphones will be launched in India on July 10. The company's microsite announcing the launch date also teases some of the Reno 10 series features including a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Oppo announced the launch date for the Reno 10 5G series on Monday

Photo Credit: Oppo

A tipster previously leaked details of the pricing of all three handsets in the Reno 10 series, claiming that the Oppo Reno 10 price in India would start at Rs. 30,000 while the pricing of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will start at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively. While these numbers match the prices of the handsets in China, it is worth taking these claims with a pinch of salt, as the company has not made any announcement to this effect.

Meanwhile, separate store listings for the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ on the company's website are live, ahead of the debut of the handsets. Pricing for the phones has not yet been revealed, but the Oppo Reno 10 5G will be available in Icy Blue and Silvery Grey colour options in a 8GB + 256GB storage configuration, while the Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will be available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colourways in a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Last month, the global variants of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series of smartphones surfaced on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The Oppo Reno 10 5G was listed to feature the MT6877V/TTZA chipset, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. Similarly, the Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G were previously spotted with Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, respectively.

