Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A78 5G price in India is set at Rs. 18,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2023 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A78 5G will go on sale starting on January 18

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup
  • The handset's display features a waterdrop-style camera cutout
  • The Oppo A78 5G is available in two colour options

Oppo A78 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest model in the A-series lineup. The new Oppo smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Oppo A78 5G comes in two colour options. Some of the key highlights of the Oppo A78 5G include a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 23 hours of playback time on a single charge. 

Oppo A78 5G price in India, availability

The new Oppo A78 5G is priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and the handset is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options and will go on sale starting January 18 via Oppo's e-store, Amazon and other major retail outlets.

Sale offers on the Oppo A78 5G include a flat 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 1,300) on purchases using SBI credit cards on Amazon. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,167. Further, there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 18,049, according to Oppo.

Oppo A78 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A78 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density and 89.8 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The available memory can be "expanded" up to 12GB by using unutilised storage.

On the back, the Oppo A78 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The handset offers 128GB of UFS2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A78 5G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and OTG. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, pedometer, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, along with a face unlock feature.

The Oppo A78 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The feature is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The battery is also said to deliver up to 23 hours of playback time on a single charge. It measures 163x75x7.9mm and weighs 188gms.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
