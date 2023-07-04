Technology News

Quentin Tarantino Not Working on Kill Bill Volume 3: Report

The director's next film about a movie critic is said to be his last, with Tarantino having set a 10-film limit for himself.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 4 July 2023 12:52 IST
Quentin Tarantino Not Working on Kill Bill Volume 3: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TarantinoWorld

Quentin Tarantino (right) and Uma Thurman (left) on the sets of Kill Bill

Highlights
  • Thurman discussed the possibility of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening in 2022
  • Tarantino has set a 10-film limit for himself
  • His next film about a movie critic is stated to be his last

It appears that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will not return with the third chapter of 'Kill Bill'. Many Tarantino fans were hoping that Tarantino would return to the Kill Bill world and cast Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke in a possible sequel to the Kill Bill films, originally released in 2003 and 2004 as a two-part storyline. However, the filmmaker has stated in a new interview that a third chapter of the martial arts film would not be made, as per a report by Deadline.

Deadline quoted the Tarantino interview with DeMorgen where he opened up on speculation about Thurman and Hawke teaming up in a Kill Bill sequel. He said, "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s." Tarantino has set a 10-film limit for himself, and his next film about a movie critic is stated to be his last, leaving no opportunity for a Kill Bill sequel.

Thurman discussed the possibility of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening in 2022. During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, she said, "I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon."

Tarantino has stated that he had spoken with Thurman about the possibility of creating another sequel and incorporating concepts from the first two films. Vivica A. Fox, who portrayed Vernita Green in the film series and was slain by Beatrix Kiddo, recently discussed why fans still want to see more of this narrative. "I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino's work," she said in an interview with CBR. "He's always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more." 

Fox featured in a music video with SZA in which they recreated Kill Bill, sparking suspicion that the singer will play her daughter in a possible sequel. She added, "I was like, 'No, it's just a song, and she loves Kill Bill. So I just think it's the love of Tarantino and the magic of those films."

