Amazon Great Indian Festival page has finally gone live on the e-commerce website, days after Flipkart announced Big Billion Days Sale 2023. While Amazon has yet to announce the sale dates, the sale page gives a sneak peek of upcoming deals on a range of categories from mobiles, electronics, home, fashion, Smart TVs, and more.

The Great Indian Festival page on Amazon confirms up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. The dedicated mobile listing page of the sale confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may go on sale during the Great Indian Festival.

During the upcoming Great Indian Festival, SBI Bank customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Sneak Peek of Mobile Deals

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the Amazon page also teases discounts on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and the recently unveiled Honor 90 5G.

Amazon has also teased a number of upcoming deals on mid-range phones like Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo A78 5G. For those looking for deals around affordable prices, Amazon will offer discounts on Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G.

Smartphone enthusiasts can purchase mobiles during the Great Freedom Festival Sale with offers like No-Cost EMI, exchange offers, and Advantage Just for Prime. Apart from all the deals teased, Amazon also hints at deals around some popular models like iPhone 13, OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Deals on Laptops, Smartwatches, Appliances, and Other Categories

The Great Indian Festival Sale page also gives a sneak peek into deals around laptops, smartwatches and headphones. The discount on these categories of products is said to be up to 75 percent. While Smart TVs and appliances are also expected to get up to 75 percent. Amazon also teases up to 55 percent discounts on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV, and Kindle.

Customers who want a faster checkout time during the online sale can save their card details and save or update their delivery address before the beginning of the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for full coverage of deals and discounts around the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.