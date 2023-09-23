Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed

The Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale page goes live on Amazon and gives a sneak peek into discounts on various products.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2023 21:16 IST
Highlights
  • The Great Indian Festival Sale is likely to begin in early October
  • As always, Amazon will be offering deals early to Prime members
  • The sale page reveals SBI Bank's instant discount offer for customers
Amazon Great Indian Festival page has finally gone live on the e-commerce website, days after Flipkart announced Big Billion Days Sale 2023. While Amazon has yet to announce the sale dates, the sale page gives a sneak peek of upcoming deals on a range of categories from mobiles, electronics, home, fashion, Smart TVs, and more. 

The Great Indian Festival page on Amazon confirms up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. The dedicated mobile listing page of the sale confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may go on sale during the Great Indian Festival. 

During the upcoming Great Indian Festival, SBI Bank customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Sneak Peek of Mobile Deals

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the Amazon page also teases discounts on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and the recently unveiled Honor 90 5G

Amazon has also teased a number of upcoming deals on mid-range phones like Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo A78 5G. For those looking for deals around affordable prices, Amazon will offer discounts on Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G.

Smartphone enthusiasts can purchase mobiles during the Great Freedom Festival Sale with offers like No-Cost EMI, exchange offers, and Advantage Just for Prime. Apart from all the deals teased, Amazon also hints at deals around some popular models like iPhone 13, OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Deals on Laptops, Smartwatches, Appliances, and Other Categories

The Great Indian Festival Sale page also gives a sneak peek into deals around laptops, smartwatches and headphones. The discount on these categories of products is said to be up to 75 percent. While Smart TVs and appliances are also expected to get up to 75 percent. Amazon also teases up to 55 percent discounts on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV, and Kindle.

Customers who want a faster checkout time during the online sale can save their card details and save or update their delivery address before the beginning of the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for full coverage of deals and discounts around the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • Minor lag across the UI, software experience could be better
  • No Night mode in the 4GB RAM variant
  • Supports only two 5G bands
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Itel A60s

Itel A60s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Capable performance unit
  • 90Hz display
  • Supports multiple 5G bands
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Average-quality rear cameras
  • Display resolution could have been higher
Read detailed Lava Blaze 5G review
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
