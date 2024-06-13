Technology News

Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image

The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro is expected to feature a rectangular dual rear camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 12:33 IST
Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3 Pro India variant is expected to succeed the Oppo A79 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo A3 Pro Indian version is tipped to feature a different design
  • The Indian variant may come with different specifications as well
  • The Oppo A3 Pro India variant was previously spotted on the BIS website
Advertisement

Oppo A3 Pro could be launched in India soon, as the latest handset in the company's A smartphone series. It is expected to be a different version of its Chinese counterpart, which was unveiled in April. Meanwhile, a tipster has shared a hands-on image of the rumoured Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant which shows a different design compared to the one that was launched in China. The specifications of the purported Indian handset may also differ from the Chinese model. Notably, the Chinese Oppo A3 Pro is said to launch in India as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo A3 Pro India variant design, launch (expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro will be a different phone than its Chinese counterpart, according to a 91Mobiles report that cites information leaked by tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414). A live image of the purported Oppo A3 Pro Indian version has also been leaked.

oppo a3 pro india 91m inline Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo A3 Pro India variant leaked live image
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The Oppo A3 Pro India variant is seen in the leaked hands-on image in a purple colour option with a glossy finish. Instead of a circular rear camera module on the Chinese version of the Oppo A3 Pro, the aforementioned leak shows the phone with a silver, rectangular rear camera island, which holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit, vertically arranged. It appears with flat, rounded edges.

The tipster did not hint at a launch timeline for the Indian version of the Oppo A3 Pro. The handset is likely to be introduced in the country soon, as it was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website.

Oppo A3 Pro India variant specifications (expected)

The design of the Oppo A3 Pro India version is expected to be different from its Chinese counterpart, and its specifications could also vary. Although the tipster did not suggest any specifications of the rumoured Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant, he claims that the phone is expected to succeed the Oppo A79 5G, which was unveiled in the country in October 2023. Therefore, the anticipated handset will likely feature upgraded features and specifications over the older smartphone.

To refresh our memories, the Oppo A79 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. It ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The phone was priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB option, at launch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A79 5G

Oppo A79 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A3 Pro India Variant, Oppo A3 Pro, Oppo A79 5G, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design; Suggest Pixel 9 Pro XL Variant
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G to Arrive in India in New Colour Variant, Tipster Claims
Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  2. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  4. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased; Buds 2, Watch Pro 2 May Also Debut
  5. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Be Even More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  6. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design
  7. You Can Now Look Up Unknown Callers Using Your Google Pixel Phone
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Will Let You Generate AI Images With Magic Canvas
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Could Soon Be Available in This Colour Variant
  10. Vivo Y58 5G Alleged Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch to Support Automatic Sleep Tracking, Shazam Widget for Smart Stack With watchOS 11
  2. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Main Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Gets These AI-Powered Features With One UI 6 Watch Beta
  4. Pixel Watch 3 XL Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Bear Resemblance to Pixel Watch 2
  5. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Global Launch Date Set for June 18; AI Features Teased
  7. Apple Not Paying OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT on iOS 18, macOS Sequoia: Report
  8. Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image
  9. Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report
  10. Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »