Oppo A3 Pro could be launched in India soon, as the latest handset in the company's A smartphone series. It is expected to be a different version of its Chinese counterpart, which was unveiled in April. Meanwhile, a tipster has shared a hands-on image of the rumoured Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant which shows a different design compared to the one that was launched in China. The specifications of the purported Indian handset may also differ from the Chinese model. Notably, the Chinese Oppo A3 Pro is said to launch in India as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo A3 Pro India variant design, launch (expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro will be a different phone than its Chinese counterpart, according to a 91Mobiles report that cites information leaked by tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414). A live image of the purported Oppo A3 Pro Indian version has also been leaked.

Oppo A3 Pro India variant leaked live image

The Oppo A3 Pro India variant is seen in the leaked hands-on image in a purple colour option with a glossy finish. Instead of a circular rear camera module on the Chinese version of the Oppo A3 Pro, the aforementioned leak shows the phone with a silver, rectangular rear camera island, which holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit, vertically arranged. It appears with flat, rounded edges.

The tipster did not hint at a launch timeline for the Indian version of the Oppo A3 Pro. The handset is likely to be introduced in the country soon, as it was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website.

Oppo A3 Pro India variant specifications (expected)

The design of the Oppo A3 Pro India version is expected to be different from its Chinese counterpart, and its specifications could also vary. Although the tipster did not suggest any specifications of the rumoured Oppo A3 Pro Indian variant, he claims that the phone is expected to succeed the Oppo A79 5G, which was unveiled in the country in October 2023. Therefore, the anticipated handset will likely feature upgraded features and specifications over the older smartphone.

To refresh our memories, the Oppo A79 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. It ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The phone was priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB option, at launch.

