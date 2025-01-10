Oppo Find N5 has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The purported book-style foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N3, which was introduced in October 2023. Previous reports have hinted at the probable launch timeline and the expected key features of the phone. Ahead of anything official, a new leak has surfaced online that has reiterated some of the previous rumours. Oppo's Find N5 is tipped to be the thinnest foldable when it launches.

Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 will launch in China in February, according to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu. The tipster adds that the handset is codenamed "Haiyan" and is likely to have a monopoly over the market for almost half a year. This could be due to the fact that competing brands are not expected to introduce their foldable smartphones until July.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Oppo Find N5 will carry a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit including a periscope shooter. It is expected to support satellite communication and will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset will likely house a large, about 6,000mAh, battery and support wireless charging.

The tipster added that the Oppo Find N5 will get a thinner body than the preceding Oppo Find N3, which has an 11.7mm profile. They further claimed that the company will launch the Find N5 with a "new industrial design" with a focus on durability. The phone has been tippedto come with an IPX8 rating for splash resistance.

Another Weibo post from a different tipster, Digital Chat Station, claimed that the Oppo Find N5 will be the "thinnest in the world" and has a titanium build. An older leak suggested it will have a “record-breaking” thinness of around 9.xmm. We can expect to learn more about the dimensions of the rumoured phone in the next few days.

