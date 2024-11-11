Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online

Oppo Find N5 is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N5 is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N3 (pictured)

  • Oppo Find N5 may launch as OnePlus Open 2 in some markets
  • The phone is expected to get thinner, lighter build than Oppo Find N3
  • The Oppo Find N5 could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Oppo Find N5 is expected to arrive soon as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which was unveiled in October 2023. The purported book-style foldable has started doing rounds of the rumour mill. A tipster has hinted at the expected launch timeline of the smartphone alongside some of its key features. The handset is expected to launch in select global markets as the OnePlus Open 2 since the OnePlus Open model was a rebranded version of the Find N3.

Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch in the first half of 2025, that is between January and June, according to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu. An earlier leak claimed that the phone may arrive in the market by the first quarter of 2025. The preceding Oppo Find N3 was introduced in October 2023. 

Oppo Find N5 Features (Expected)

As per the tipster, the Oppo Find N5 will likely come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset is expected to carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit placed inside a circular module. It is expected to support wireless magnetic charging and adds that the phone will likely be "compatible with Apple ecology." This could suggest a MagSafe type of charging solution. 

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to get a thinner and lighter build than the Oppo Find N3 as well as an "enhanced metal texture." It was earlier tipped to come with “record-breaking” thinness of around 9.xmm. Notably, the glass back version of the preceding Oppo Find N3 measured about 11.7mm in thickness, while the leather edition measured about 11.9mm.

Previous leaks suggested that the Oppo Find N5 will get 2K resolution displays and a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor. Alongside a waterproof build, the handset is expected to get an alert slider as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N5 launch timeline, Oppo Find N5 Features, Oppo Find N5 Specifications, Oppo Find N3, Oppo
