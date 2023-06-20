Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ scored 1,723 in single-core and 4,241 in multi-core tests on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2023 16:57 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro (pictured) runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 SoC in China

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro may feature a different SoC
  • The listings suggest the phones will run on Android 13

Oppo could soon unveil the Oppo Reno 10 series in markets outside China. While the company is yet to make an official announcement, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ have purportedly appeared in listings in a benchmarking website that suggest the global — and Indian variants — of the handsets could be powered by Snapdragon SoCs. They are shown to feature 12GB of RAM. The Oppo Reno 10 series was unveiled in China last month. The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro may run on a different processor.

Two Oppo handsets were recently spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2525 and CPH2521. The CPH2525 is believed to be that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, whereas the CPH2521 could be associated with Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The listings suggest that they might run on Android 13.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro's listing shows 2,739 points in single-core testing and 1,013 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.04GB of RAM, which suggests it will feature 12GB of memory. Further, it suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows four prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz, and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be identical to the Snapdragon 778G SoC and it shares the same codename for the motherboard — ‘Lahaina.'

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, scored 1,723 in single-core and 4,241 in multi-core tests. The listing reveals that the Indian variant of the handset will have 10.96GB of RAM, this could translate to 12GB of memory. A chipset with the codename 'Taro' is listed to power the smartphone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

The Chinese variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

The Oppo Reno 10 series was launched in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G's price starts at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The company is yet to announce pricing and other details related to the Reno 10 Pro series is other markets, including India.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Oppo, Oppo Reno 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: All Details
  4. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  5. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Meta Announces Voicebox, a New AI Model for Speech: Check Details
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  10. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
#Latest Stories
  1. US Newspaper Chain Gannett Sues Google, Says Tech Giant Holds Monopoly on Online Ads
  2. OnePlus V Fold Design Renders Leaked Online; Seen With Hasselblad Branded Camera Unit
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series Teased by Smartphone Maker Ahead of Launch in India: Details
  4. NoiseFit Crew Pro Smartwatch With 1.4-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth
  6. Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs
  8. Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
  9. Binance, SEC Agree to Keep US Customers' Assets in Country Until Resolution of Lawsuit
  10. Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G310 5G Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification; Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.