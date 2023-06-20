Oppo could soon unveil the Oppo Reno 10 series in markets outside China. While the company is yet to make an official announcement, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ have purportedly appeared in listings in a benchmarking website that suggest the global — and Indian variants — of the handsets could be powered by Snapdragon SoCs. They are shown to feature 12GB of RAM. The Oppo Reno 10 series was unveiled in China last month. The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro may run on a different processor.

Two Oppo handsets were recently spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2525 and CPH2521. The CPH2525 is believed to be that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, whereas the CPH2521 could be associated with Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The listings suggest that they might run on Android 13.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro's listing shows 2,739 points in single-core testing and 1,013 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.04GB of RAM, which suggests it will feature 12GB of memory. Further, it suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows four prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz, and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be identical to the Snapdragon 778G SoC and it shares the same codename for the motherboard — ‘Lahaina.'

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, scored 1,723 in single-core and 4,241 in multi-core tests. The listing reveals that the Indian variant of the handset will have 10.96GB of RAM, this could translate to 12GB of memory. A chipset with the codename 'Taro' is listed to power the smartphone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

The Chinese variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

The Oppo Reno 10 series was launched in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G's price starts at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The company is yet to announce pricing and other details related to the Reno 10 Pro series is other markets, including India.

