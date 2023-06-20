Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week

Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week

Instead of well-established eSports titles, like Counter-Strike and DOTA 2, it will feature 10 simulated sports such as archery, baseball, etc.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 June 2023 16:03 IST
Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week

Photo Credit: Unsplash

ESports will be a medal sport for the first time at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou

Highlights
  • The IOC officially recognised eSports as a sport in 2017
  • eSports has been booming over the past decade
  • It has penetrated pop culture and social media

ESports has long been derided as "not a real sport". But now, an Olympic-organised event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real eSports. Many long-time backers of big-money digital contests, which are edging their way towards elite-level recognition, are puzzled by the choice of games at the inaugural Olympics Esports Week that kicks off in Singapore on Thursday.

Instead of well-established gaming titles, it will feature 10 simulated sports, among them archery, baseball, chess, and taekwondo. Aficionados are concerned with the choice of virtual sports — that is, digital recreations of real-world events — rather than eSports, which are essentially video games played at an elite competitive level.

With popular video games such as Counter-Strike and DOTA 2, eSports has been booming over the past decade. It has penetrated pop culture and social media, its tournaments filling stadiums and pulling millions of online viewers.

Matthew Woods from eSports marketing agency AFK said the disappointment over the Olympics Esports Week "spawned from the fact that none of the games selected were games that anybody in the industry really considered to be eSports".

Malaysian professional eSports coach Khairul Azman Mohamad Sharif agreed, saying he found the list baffling. "I don't think these sports games should be highlighted at the competition compared to top eSports games, considering these types of sports are already physically contested," he said.

'Olympic values'

The only saving grace for some is that the shooting event will involve the globally loved Fortnite, but in a version without its kill-or-be-killed Battle Royale mode. That modification is because the International Olympic Council (IOC) cannot feature titles that go against Olympic values, so a lot of popular video games with violence are out.

The IOC officially recognised eSports as a sport in 2017 and has been in discussions with industry players about inclusion on the most prestigious stage. Such changes tend to happen slowly but the IOC has opened new frontiers recently, with skateboarding at the Tokyo Games and breakdancing at Paris 2024.

ESports will be a medal sport for the first time at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Describing the list of games as "a very sensible first approach", vice-president of the Global Esports Federation and CEO of British Esports Chester King said the Singapore event would be a positive step in eventually putting popular video games on the Olympic roster.

"This is the first event and we've got to make sure all the stakeholders in the IOC accept it and like it," he said.

Bryan Tan, a partner at law firm Reed Smith, which specialises in eSports and media, said the event in the city-state "is also a testing ground to iron out the kinks involved in bringing eSports to the Olympic level".

IOC sports director Kit McConnell told AFP that the choices were made to support virtual sports.

"This is why we have focused first on virtual and simulated sports games in the competition series," he said. He added that selected games had to be inclusive with no technical barriers to entry and have gender equality, which is "often not yet the case in the field of competitive gaming".

If popular video titles do make it to the Olympic level with top players, the Games will stand to potentially draw millions of fresh viewers. But a major challenge could be navigating intricate relationships with publishers of popular games.

AFK's Woods said publishers are "commercial enterprises which own the IP that their games are built on and therefore have an unlimited amount of influence into who hosts events and how this is done".

While there are no concrete plans now for eSports to be included as medal events at the Olympics, the Singapore event will be watched closely to see what sort of reception it garners.

"I think it will be fascinating to see how it is received. Much of this will no doubt come down to the altered format of the games," said Woods.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Esports, Gaming, Olympics Esports Week, CounterStrike, DOTA, Fortnite, Battle Royale
Binance, SEC Agree to Keep US Customers' Assets in Country Until Resolution of Lawsuit

Related Stories

Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  3. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  6. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G310 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  10. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform
  2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs
  3. Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
  4. Binance, SEC Agree to Keep US Customers' Assets in Country Until Resolution of Lawsuit
  5. Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G310 5G Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification; Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: Details
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings; Could Launch Soon
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Officially Teased to Take Place in July: All Details
  8. Hideo Kojima Is Not Directing the Death Stranding Movie, but Is ‘Deeply Involved’
  9. Jack Dorsey Pledges $5 Million Towards Growth, Development of Bitcoin Ecosystem: Details
  10. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Could Sport Curved OLED Displays: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.