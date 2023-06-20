Technology News

Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform

Fake reviews have been a recurring problem on internet commerce sites.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 June 2023 16:47 IST
Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google said that the created more than 350 false profiles

Highlights
  • Google's lawsuit said the sham businesses appear in its search results
  • The lawsuit is aimed to help end 'these types of malicious schemes'
  • It accused Hu of false advertising, unlawful business practices

Alphabet's Google on Friday sued a Los Angeles man and his companies in San Jose, California federal court, claiming he created hundreds of fake business listings on its platforms and sold them to real businesses to lure in unsuspecting customers.

Fake reviews have been a recurring problem on internet commerce sites. Google said in a statement that it filed the lawsuit against Ethan QiQi Hu to "help put an end to these types of malicious schemes."

Hu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google's lawsuit said Hu creates sham businesses that appear in its search engine and Google Maps, using an "elaborate set of props" to verify them on video calls with the tech giant's agents.

The lawsuit said Hu keeps a tool bench as a prop to verify fraudulent listings for garage repair, tree cutting and plumbing, and essential oils for verifying fake aromatherapy and reiki therapy businesses.

Google said Hu buys thousands of fake positive reviews to make the businesses appear legitimate. He then allegedly sells the profiles as "leads" to real businesses in the same fields, which receive contacts from potential customers who reach out to the fake businesses.

Google said Hu created more than 350 false profiles bolstered by over 14,000 illegitimate reviews.

The lawsuit accused Hu of false advertising, unlawful business practices and violating Google's terms of service. Google asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order to block Hu's alleged misconduct.

The case is Google LLC v. Hu, U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, No. 5:23-cv-02964.

For Google: Whitty Somvichian of Cooley

For Hu: attorney information not available

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Lawsuit, Google, Alphabet, Fake Company Listing
Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week

Related Stories

Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  3. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  6. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications Surface on Benchmark Website
  10. Vivo Y27 4G Price in India, Launch Timeline, More Leaked: Read Here
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Crew Pro Smartwatch With 1.4-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth
  3. Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
  6. Binance, SEC Agree to Keep US Customers' Assets in Country Until Resolution of Lawsuit
  7. Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G310 5G Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification; Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings; Could Launch Soon
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Officially Teased to Take Place in July: All Details
  10. Hideo Kojima Is Not Directing the Death Stranding Movie, but Is ‘Deeply Involved’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.