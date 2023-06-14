Oppo Reno 10 series comprising the vanilla Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ were launched in China in May. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release the Reno 10 series in India. The date is yet to be revealed by Oppo, but a new report indicates that Oppo Reno 10 series will go official in the country in mid-July. The Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ may pack different SoCs under the hood. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is said to retain the same design as the China model, while other models could come with different camera designs.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Oppo Reno 10 series will be launched in India by mid July. The report claims that the upcoming Indian variants of Oppo Reno 10 and Oppo Reno 10 Pro will have a different camera design compared to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, on the other hand, is said to retain the same design as the Chinese variant.

The Indian variants of Oppo Reno 10 and Oppo Reno 10 Pro could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood. The Chinese variant of the vanilla model runs on Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Chinese variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the Indian variant is said to come with the same SoC.

In China, the regular Oppo Reno 10 and Oppo Reno 10 Pro are available in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours (translated from Chinese) whereas the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is offered in Brilliant Gold, Moonsea Black, and Twilight Purple colour options. Among these shades, the Brilliant Gold finish could be exclusive to China. Further, all three models are confirmed to feature a telephoto lens.

The price of the Oppo Reno 10 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China, while the Reno 10 Pro has a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

