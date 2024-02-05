Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 11 and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro less than a month ago. Now, a new report claims to reveal the key specifications of its successor, the Oppo Reno 12 series. The details reportedly come from an internal document leak, which claims that the smartphone series could sport a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The document also mentions that the handsets could be launched in June 2024. The report, however, does not mention the price of the devices.

The alleged leaked document was obtained by MSPowerUser, which reported the key specifications of both the phones. Interestingly, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to be equipped with a chipset named ‘MediaTek Dimension 9200', with the technical name MTK DX2. However, that code refers to the MediaTek Dimensity 9200. In contrast, the vanilla Oppo Reno 12 could run on a chipset named MKT 24M, which does not match any existing processor by the company. We, at Gadgets 360, were not able to access the alleged document or verify any of its claims.

As per the report, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and curved edges on the rear glass back. The smartphone might sport a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Other cameras include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

On the front, it could get a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. The alleged document claims that the handset will get 12GB of RAM and two inbuilt storage variants of 256GB and 512GB. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W charging support. The document also mentions an IP65 rating.

In contrast, the vanilla Oppo Reno 12 might get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the display specifications, the smartphone reportedly gets the same camera unit as the Pro variant. However, one difference is that the front camera will not have autofocus, as per the report. The handset could feature 12GB RAM along with 256GB inbuilt storage. A 5,000mAh battery, with 67W charging support, could back the device.

Based on the leak, the only two differences between the Oppo Reno 12 and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro appear to be the chipset and autofocus feature in the front camera. Another piece of information that reportedly came from the document was that the smartphones could be launched in June 2024. However, it must be said that it is very early into the development cycle of the Oppo Renno 11 series successor, and a lot might change by the time the handsets are launched.

