Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 11 5G will go on sale starting January 25 in Rock Grey and Wave Green colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 January 2024 13:17 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 5G series has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The series was launched in China in November last year
  • Oppo has packed a 4,600mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G and Reno 11 5G were launched in India on Friday. The new flagship lineup runs on Android-14 based ColorOS 14 and feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. They have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. The Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November last year. They carry the company's in-house HyperTone Image Engine. 

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Pearl White and Rock Grey shades and will be available for sale from January 18. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 11 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration. It will go on sale starting January 25 in Rock Grey and Wave Green colourways.

Oppo Reno 11 series will be available for purchase via the company's e-store, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. Sale offers on the lineup include up to Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made using SBI ICICI, One Card, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and shoppers can exchange an old smartphone to get additional discounts. Customers paying through UPI can avail an instant 7.5 percent cashback on the purchase of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. Further, they can avail the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 5G  specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 11 5G run on Android 14 based ColorOS 14 and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship series is confirmed to receive three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates. Both models have a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno 11 5G, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. 

oppo reno 11 5g wave green rock grey Oppo Reno 11 5G

Oppo Reno 11 5G
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series has a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G's camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and 24mm focal length alongside a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera.

The Oppo Reno 11 5G flaunts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with a 26mm focal length and OIS support, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. The handsets come equipped with Oppo's in-house HyperTone Image Engine to ensure improved detailing and balance between light and shadows in photographs. It is also said to offer a Tone Mapping Algorithm to optimise lighting, colouring, and texture in portrait photos. For selfies and video chats, both phones have a 32-megapixel front camera. 

Oppo has packed a 4,600mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro 5G with 80W SuperVOOC charging support, whereas the Oppo Reno 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging. 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • No stereo speakers
  • Lack an official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
  • Below average video quality
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 5G Series, Oppo Reno 11 5G, Oppo Reno Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 11 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 11 Series, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 5G Specifications, oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: See Price
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online, Suggest a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
  3. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
  4. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Sale: See Deal Price
  5. Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs. 898
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 30,000
  7. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  9. Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Launched in India at This Price
  10. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India
  2. US Bitcoin ETFs See $4.6 Billion in Volume in First Day of Trading, Grayscale and BlackRock Dominate
  3. Number of Unique Active Wallets, Decentralised Apps Spiked in 2023 Testifying to Web3 Boom: Report
  4. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid With Windows 11, Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. New PS5 DualSense Controller Promising 12-Hour Battery Life Spotted Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers
  7. Apple Vision Pro to Sell Out Quickly After February Release Due to Smaller Shipment, Analyst Says
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Reno 11 5G With MediaTek SoCs, ColorOS 14 Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: See Price
  10. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online Again, Showcase a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »