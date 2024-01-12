Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G and Reno 11 5G were launched in India on Friday. The new flagship lineup runs on Android-14 based ColorOS 14 and feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. They have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. The Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November last year. They carry the company's in-house HyperTone Image Engine.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Pearl White and Rock Grey shades and will be available for sale from January 18. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 11 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration. It will go on sale starting January 25 in Rock Grey and Wave Green colourways.

Oppo Reno 11 series will be available for purchase via the company's e-store, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets. Sale offers on the lineup include up to Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made using SBI ICICI, One Card, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and shoppers can exchange an old smartphone to get additional discounts. Customers paying through UPI can avail an instant 7.5 percent cashback on the purchase of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. Further, they can avail the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 11 5G run on Android 14 based ColorOS 14 and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship series is confirmed to receive three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates. Both models have a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno 11 5G, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 11 5G

Photo Credit: Oppo

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series has a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G's camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and 24mm focal length alongside a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera.

The Oppo Reno 11 5G flaunts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with a 26mm focal length and OIS support, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. The handsets come equipped with Oppo's in-house HyperTone Image Engine to ensure improved detailing and balance between light and shadows in photographs. It is also said to offer a Tone Mapping Algorithm to optimise lighting, colouring, and texture in portrait photos. For selfies and video chats, both phones have a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo has packed a 4,600mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro 5G with 80W SuperVOOC charging support, whereas the Oppo Reno 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.

