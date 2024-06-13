Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs were introduced in China last month. Now, Oppo has revealed the launch date of the Reno 12 series for global markets. These handsets are teased to support several generative AI (GenAI) features including AI Portrait and AI LinkBoost. The Chinese variants of Oppo Reno 12 feature 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and 50-megapixel front cameras. They ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and offer an IP65-rated build.

Oppo Reno 12 series launch details

Through a teaser video on YouTube, Oppo announced the arrival of Oppo Reno 12 series in global markets. The launch event will take place in Ibiza, Spain, on June 18. The upcoming phones are promised to offer generative AI features like AI Portrait and AI LinkBoost. They are currently up for pre-orders in Malaysia.

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were released in the Chinese market in May with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively. The upcoming global variants are expected to come with a few tweaks under the hood.

Oppo Reno 12 series specifications (expected)

Chinese variants of Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ 1.5K curved OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The vanilla model is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Pro version features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. They are equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Both Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro carry 50-megapixel main sensors alongside 50-megapixel telephoto cameras and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. The vanilla model has a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, whereas the Reno 12 Pro has a Sony IMX890 main sensor. Both handsets feature 50-megapixel front cameras. Both Oppo Reno 12 models pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. They have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and include in-display fingerprint sensors.

