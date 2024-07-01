Oppo Reno 12 5G series India launch could happen next week. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese tech brand, but a new report has tipped the launch date along with the RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. The new Reno handsets with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs recently made their global debut. They pack triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel front cameras, and house 5,000mAh batteries.

A report by Techoutlook claims that the India launch of Oppo Reno 12 5G series will take place on July 12. The Oppo Reno 12 5G will be reportedly available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G could be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

In global markets outside China, the vanilla model is offered in a 12GB + 256GB option with a price tag of EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,700). The Pro model, on the other hand, is available in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB option for EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700).

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is confirmed to debut in India soon. But their exact launch date has not been revealed by Oppo yet. Both Flipkart and Oppo India have created dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of new phones. Indian variants of the models are confirmed to ship with several artificial intelligence (AI) powered features including AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice and AI Writer.

Oppo Reno 12 series specifications

The Chinese variants of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset respectively. The global versions are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs. They feature two 50-megapixel cameras and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both carry a 50-megapixel front camera. They pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.