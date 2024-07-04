Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed

Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2024 18:46 IST
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G (left), Oppo Reno 12 5G (right) seen in Sunset Gold and Sunset Peach shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The base Reno 12 5G will arrive with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The Oppo Reno 12 5G series will support 80W SuperVOOC charging
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 12 5G series will be launched by the company in India later this month. The lineup will include the standard Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G. These phones were initially unveiled in China in May, followed by a global launch last month. Now the company has announced the India launch date of the handsets. It has also revealed the design of the Reno 12 series and confirmed the colour options and key features of both models. They will arrive as the successors to the Oppo Reno 11 5G lineup, which was introduced in the country in January.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G India launch date, design, colour options confirmed

The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India on July 12 at 12pm IST. The company previously confirmed that the phones will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India website.

The Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones appear to have similar designs as their Chinese and global counterparts. The triple rear camera units are arranged vertically, housed in a slightly, raised rectangular module in the top left corner. The handsets are also seen with glossy finishes.

The company has confirmed that the base Oppo Reno 12 5G will be offered in three colour options — Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach, while the Reno 12 Pro 5G will come in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series smartphones will sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The base variant will have Gorilla Glass 7i, while the Pro version will get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will arrive in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset with support for artificial intelligence-backed features like the AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0. They will each pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Both handsets in the Oppo Reno 12 5G series will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The vanilla model will have a 2-megapixel macro shooter as the third sensor, whereas the Pro variant will hold a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.

The base model will have a 32-megapixel front camera, while the Pro version will feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Both Oppo Reno 12 5G phones will support Oppo's AI LinkBoost technology and come with 1P65-rated builds for dust and splash resistance.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G India launch, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G India launch, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 12 5G series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Blaze X 5G Set for Launch in India Next Week, Teaser Shows 64-Megapixel Camera
Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Outer Screen, IPX8 Rating Debuts in India
  2. Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing
  3. Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions
  5. Realme GT 6 Key Specifications, Colourways Confirmed Ahead of China Launch
  6. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes July 2024 List
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Locked Folder Location Shifted for Improved Access
  2. iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built-In Weather App
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets
  5. Lava Blaze X 5G Set for Launch in India Next Week, Teaser Shows 64-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Arrive Later This Month
  7. Google Pixel Smartphones Manufactured in India to be Exported to Europe, US: Report
  8. Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch
  9. Apple Updates Game Porting Toolkit With Support for Bringing Mac Game Ports to iPhone, iPad
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »