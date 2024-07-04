Oppo Reno 12 5G series will be launched by the company in India later this month. The lineup will include the standard Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G. These phones were initially unveiled in China in May, followed by a global launch last month. Now the company has announced the India launch date of the handsets. It has also revealed the design of the Reno 12 series and confirmed the colour options and key features of both models. They will arrive as the successors to the Oppo Reno 11 5G lineup, which was introduced in the country in January.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G India launch date, design, colour options confirmed

The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India on July 12 at 12pm IST. The company previously confirmed that the phones will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India website.

The Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones appear to have similar designs as their Chinese and global counterparts. The triple rear camera units are arranged vertically, housed in a slightly, raised rectangular module in the top left corner. The handsets are also seen with glossy finishes.

The company has confirmed that the base Oppo Reno 12 5G will be offered in three colour options — Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach, while the Reno 12 Pro 5G will come in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series smartphones will sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The base variant will have Gorilla Glass 7i, while the Pro version will get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will arrive in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset with support for artificial intelligence-backed features like the AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0. They will each pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Both handsets in the Oppo Reno 12 5G series will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The vanilla model will have a 2-megapixel macro shooter as the third sensor, whereas the Pro variant will hold a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.

The base model will have a 32-megapixel front camera, while the Pro version will feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Both Oppo Reno 12 5G phones will support Oppo's AI LinkBoost technology and come with 1P65-rated builds for dust and splash resistance.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.