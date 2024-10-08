Technology News
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Company's Festive Sale

Oppo Reno 12 series and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G can be purchased with zero down payment, and zero processing fee during discount sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2024 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version

Highlights
  • The brand is providing no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months
  • Oppo Reno 11 series, F25 Pro and K12x 5G are also listed with discounts
  • Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 27,999
Oppo has announced special discounts for its smartphones ahead of the festive season in India. As part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on the Oppo Reno 12 series and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G. The Chinese tech brand is allowing buyers to avail no cost EMI offers for select handsets. Further, buyers will have chances to win cash prizes, Oppo Find N3 Flip and other Oppo products during the offer period. The sale is currently live and will end on November 7.

Oppo's Festive Sale in India

Oppo has launched a new ‘Pay 0, Worry 0, Win Rs. 10 Lakh' offer that includes no-cost EMIs, zero down payment, zero processing fee and instant cashback on the purchase of eligible Oppo handsets. The brand is providing no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months on popular models including Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Zero processing fee schemes apply for six to nine-month tenures from lenders like Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Finance, TVS Finance, and Kotak Bank. The zero down payment schemes can be opted for up to 11 or 12 months. Buyers purchasing the phones through the company's India retail stores, Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon till November 5 can avail of these benefits.

The Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo F25 Pro, Oppo F27 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, and Oppo K12x 5G are also listed with discounts.

Those who buy Oppo smartphones before November 7 are eligible for a special offer and get a chance to win Rs. 1 lakh, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Enco Buds 2, and Oppo Pad. Shoppers can also win a screen protection plan, Oppo Care+ subscription, reward points, and other cash prizes.

Further, shoppers can also benefit from instant cashback of 10 percent on EMI and non-EMI transactions with bank cards from HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, Kotak, AU Small Finance, RBL, DBS, and Federal Bank. IDFC First bank card users can get one EMI cashback on the Oppo Reno 12 series.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999.

