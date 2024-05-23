Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50 Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 18:42 IST
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes in Champagne Gold, Ebony Black, and Silver Magic Purple (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 series phones ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14
  • The smartphones come with IP65 ratings for dust and splash resistance
  • The Oppo Reno 12 series handsets carry 5,000mAh batteries each
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were launched in China on Thursday, May 23. The smartphones feature quad-curved displays and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units alongside 50-megapixel front cameras. They come with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and offer an IP65 rating. The Oppo Reno 12 carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition chipset, while the Reno 12 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition SoC. Both phones are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in China later this month.

Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro price, availability

The base Oppo Reno 12 is listed in China at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB variants are both priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-orders in China via the official Oppo website and other online retailers. They will go on sale in the country starting May 31.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 12 is offered in Ebony Black, Millennium Silver, and Soft Peach (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Reno 12 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Champagne Gold, Ebony Black, and Silver Magic Purple (translated from Chinese) shades. 

oppo reno 12 oppo inline Oppo Reno 12

Oppo Reno 12 seen in Soft Peach, Ebony Black, and Millennium Silver (translated) colour options
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro specifications, features

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ 1.5K (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) curved OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The base Oppo Reno 12 is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Pro version has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. The phones come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For optics, both Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro carry 50-megapixel main sensors alongside 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. The difference is that the base Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, whereas the Reno 12 Pro has a Sony IMX890 main sensor. Both handsets also feature 50-megapixel front cameras.

Oppo has packed 5,000mAh batteries in both Oppo Reno 12 handsets with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phones also support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Both phones come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and in-display fingerprint sensors. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 12

Oppo Reno 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo Reno 12 launch, Oppo Reno 12 Pro launch, Oppo Reno 12 price, Oppo Reno 12 Pro price, Oppo Reno 12 specifications, Oppo Reno 12 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 12 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco F6 First Impressions: Feature Packed
Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  5. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  6. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  7. Infinix GT Book First Impressions: Good First Attempt
  8. Realme Narzo N65 5G to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks
  2. Crypto Storage Provider Liminal Custody Registers Indian Entity with Financial Intelligence Unit
  3. CoinSwitch Report Says Its Reserves Exceed Customer Holdings, Can Cover All User Redemptions
  4. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CloudSEK Report Highlights the Surge of the Fake Pegasus Spyware Following Apple’s Threat Notifications
  7. Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Content Agreement With News Corp
  9. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 90W Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »