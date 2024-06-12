Oppo is all set to launch its next-generation F-series smartphone, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, in India. The F27 Pro+ 5G is touted to be India's first smartphone to feature an IP69 rating. Moreover, the phone will also feature an armoured body and a premium leather finish.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will offer premium features and specifications at an aggressive price point. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the upcoming Oppo mobile, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India, its launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Details

Oppo has revealed that it will introduce the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the country on June 13, 2024. The latest smartphone will be launched at an event scheduled at 12:00 PM IST. One can go to the company's official YouTube channel to watch the live stream of the F27 Pro+ 5G launch. Moreover, one can also get real-time information about the launch on the company's official social media channels.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, there is no information about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India. However, if we go by multiple leaks, one could expect it to be available under the Rs 40,000 price segment. However, we will only get the exact pricing details during the launch event, so stay tuned with us as we will provide the precise information once the phone launches in India.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Expected Features and Specifications

The brand has already teased some features and specifications of the upcoming Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Here's what you need to know:

Design

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will offer a premium design language. The company has confirmed that the device will be available in two different colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink.

The device's major highlight is its design language. The brand has revealed that it will be the first smartphone in India to feature IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings. Moreover, the phone also packs military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display.

On the rear panel, you will see a new Cosmos Ring design around the camera module. The phone features a leather finish with siloxane for a stain-free experience. It is 7.89 mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

Display

In terms of the display, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 3D curved AMOLED screen. The phone is reported to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset might also pack a 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the latest Oppo device might be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimenisty 7050 processor with Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

However, the brand has confirmed that the handset will be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. For software, the phone is expected to run on Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14 on top of it.

Cameras

The brand has not revealed any information about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G cameras. However, the smartphone might come loaded with a dual-camera setup if recent leaks are believed.

The phone might feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the handset might equip an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G might be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device will also feature 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.