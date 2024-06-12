Technology News

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is launching in India on June 13, 2024. The smartphone will feature some premium features and specifications. Read on to know more!

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 June 2024 10:53 IST
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: Oppo

Highlights
  • Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on June 13, 2024
  • The smartphone is touted to be India’s first with an IP69 rating
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch its next-generation F-series smartphone, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, in India. The F27 Pro+ 5G is touted to be India's first smartphone to feature an IP69 rating. Moreover, the phone will also feature an armoured body and a premium leather finish. 

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will offer premium features and specifications at an aggressive price point. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the upcoming Oppo mobile, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India, its launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Details

Oppo has revealed that it will introduce the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the country on June 13, 2024. The latest smartphone will be launched at an event scheduled at 12:00 PM IST. One can go to the company's official YouTube channel to watch the live stream of the F27 Pro+ 5G launch. Moreover, one can also get real-time information about the launch on the company's official social media channels. 

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, there is no information about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India. However, if we go by multiple leaks, one could expect it to be available under the Rs 40,000 price segment. However, we will only get the exact pricing details during the launch event, so stay tuned with us as we will provide the precise information once the phone launches in India. 

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Expected Features and Specifications

The brand has already teased some features and specifications of the upcoming Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Here's what you need to know: 

Design

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will offer a premium design language. The company has confirmed that the device will be available in two different colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. 

4 Oppo F27 Pro 5G

The device's major highlight is its design language. The brand has revealed that it will be the first smartphone in India to feature IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings. Moreover, the phone also packs military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display. 

On the rear panel, you will see a new Cosmos Ring design around the camera module. The phone features a leather finish with siloxane for a stain-free experience. It is 7.89 mm thick and weighs 177 grams. 

Display

5 Oppo F27 Pro 5G

In terms of the display, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 3D curved AMOLED screen. The phone is reported to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset might also pack a 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. 

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the latest Oppo device might be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimenisty 7050 processor with Mali G68 MC4 GPU.

1 Oppo F27 Pro 5G

However, the brand has confirmed that the handset will be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. For software, the phone is expected to run on Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14 on top of it. 

Cameras

The brand has not revealed any information about the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G cameras. However, the smartphone might come loaded with a dual-camera setup if recent leaks are believed.

3 Oppo F27 Pro 5G

The phone might feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the handset might equip an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

Battery and Other Details

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G might be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device will also feature 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G design, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G India launch, Oppo F27 Pro Plus Launch Date, Oppo F27 Pro Plus Price in India, Oppo F27 Pro Plus Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Feature That Offers Better Privacy Control Over Status Updates
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  4. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Launched in India
  5. Realme GT 6 Will Be Equipped With This Snapdragon Chipset in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  2. HTC U24 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Romance Scams Rise in the US, FTC Issues Warning: Details
  4. Investors Expect Crypto Tax Could Continue as Nirmala Sitharaman Returns as Finance Minister
  5. Apple Brings Game Mode to the iPhone With iOS 18, Announces AAA Games in Development
  6. Apple Planning AI Integrations With Google Gemini and Other AI Models in the Future: Report
  7. Apple Brings Updates to tvOS 18 With InSight, Enhanced Dialogue and More Features
  8. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to Launch in 2026, Ubisoft Announces Free Update for the Lost Crown
  9. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Apple Announces Gesture-Based Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation Features for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »