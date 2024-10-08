Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition First Impressions

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition brings a premium design that adds some luxury. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 October 2024 15:15 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition First Impressions

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition. 

Highlights
  • The limited edition smartphone from Oppo is available for Rs 37,999 
  • The smartphone comes with a premium design with floral design
  • The rest of the features remain similar to the standard Reno 12 Pro 5G
Advertisement

Oppo is one brand that always brings something new to the customers with its special editions. We have seen a lot of limited edition models from the brand that offer a unique design language coupled with some interesting features. And now, the brand has come with a new Special Edition of its popular Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G just ahead of the upcoming festive season, known as Manish Malhotra Edition. The latest smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 and is available for purchase from company's official website and major retail stores across the country.

The new edition brings a refreshed design language coupled with some different unboxing experiences. I got the chance to use the device, and here's what all special Oppo is delivering with its new Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Edition.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Unboxing Experience

Right off the bat, you will notice the freshness of the Special Edition as it comes with a black-coloured box with a gold-coloured floral pattern embroidered all over the box. This surely looks premium for the customers who want a special unboxing experience.

reno 12 pro manish malhotra edition 1 Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition offers a good unboxing experience.

Inside the box, you are greeted with a black-coloured pamphlet talking about the special edition. Moreover, there are the usuals: a plastic case, some paperwork, a USB Type-C cable, an 80W SuperVOOC charger, and a gold-coloured SIM ejector tool.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Design and Aesthetics

Oppo has collaborated with famous designer Manish Malhotra for this special edition. The handset comes with a special Diwali Gold colour option that offers a unique look and feel. The rear panel of the device comes with a glitter finish and a gold-coloured floral pattern engraved on it. You can see Manish Malhotra and Oppo branding prominently on the back panel.

reno 12 pro manish malhotra edition 4 Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition

The choice of colours used in making the rear panel gives out contemporary fashion-oriented vibes with a touch of traditional embroideries. It is a visual treat to see the Gold and glitter play when the light falls on it, making it shimmer when seen from an angle. The rear panel also has a soft touch to it, which feels buttery smooth. You also get a gold-coloured floral wallpaper once you glance at the display.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Other Features and Specifications

That said, there is nothing special about other specifications and features. There are no special themes or icons that could have added more uniqueness to this edition. The rest of the features and specifications are similar to the standard Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, which we have already reviewed. So, if you want to know more about the display, camera, performance, battery life, and more, you can click on this link.

reno 12 pro manish malhotra edition 2 Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition

To conclude, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition sure seems to stand out from the crowd with its unique design language and luxurious design that celebrates the Indian culture. Moreover, with an additional price of Rs 1,000, you are getting a uniquely designed handset that can surely be a head-turner and a topic of discussion when you go to a festive party. Apart from this, you don't get any more value addition compared to the standard Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. So, will you buy this special edition Reno 12 Pro 5G? Do let us know in the comments.

 

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and slim design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Useful AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
  • Pricing could have been better
Read detailed Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Features, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G India launch, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Features
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Adopt New MediaTek Chipset, Suggests Google DeepMind
Google Docs Gets New ‘Document Tabs’ Feature to Help You Organise Your Doc Files Better

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  3. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  4. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  5. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  6. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  7. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  8. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Might Come in a New Green Colourway
  10. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen
  2. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
  4. How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Company's Festive Sale
  6. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9; Deals and Offers Teased
  7. Vodafone Partners With Google to Promote AI Phones and Services
  8. Apple Intelligence Features Will Reportedly Not Deliver ‘Serious AI’ Performance Till 2027
  9. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  10. FTX Cleared to Repay Billions to Customers After Bankruptcy Plan Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »