Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition First Impressions

Oppo is one brand that always brings something new to the customers with its special editions. We have seen a lot of limited edition models from the brand that offer a unique design language coupled with some interesting features. And now, the brand has come with a new Special Edition of its popular Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G just ahead of the upcoming festive season, known as Manish Malhotra Edition. The latest smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 and is available for purchase from company's official website and major retail stores across the country.

The new edition brings a refreshed design language coupled with some different unboxing experiences. I got the chance to use the device, and here's what all special Oppo is delivering with its new Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Edition.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Unboxing Experience

Right off the bat, you will notice the freshness of the Special Edition as it comes with a black-coloured box with a gold-coloured floral pattern embroidered all over the box. This surely looks premium for the customers who want a special unboxing experience.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition offers a good unboxing experience.

Inside the box, you are greeted with a black-coloured pamphlet talking about the special edition. Moreover, there are the usuals: a plastic case, some paperwork, a USB Type-C cable, an 80W SuperVOOC charger, and a gold-coloured SIM ejector tool.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Design and Aesthetics

Oppo has collaborated with famous designer Manish Malhotra for this special edition. The handset comes with a special Diwali Gold colour option that offers a unique look and feel. The rear panel of the device comes with a glitter finish and a gold-coloured floral pattern engraved on it. You can see Manish Malhotra and Oppo branding prominently on the back panel.

The choice of colours used in making the rear panel gives out contemporary fashion-oriented vibes with a touch of traditional embroideries. It is a visual treat to see the Gold and glitter play when the light falls on it, making it shimmer when seen from an angle. The rear panel also has a soft touch to it, which feels buttery smooth. You also get a gold-coloured floral wallpaper once you glance at the display.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition: Other Features and Specifications

That said, there is nothing special about other specifications and features. There are no special themes or icons that could have added more uniqueness to this edition. The rest of the features and specifications are similar to the standard Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, which we have already reviewed. So, if you want to know more about the display, camera, performance, battery life, and more, you can click on this link.

To conclude, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro Manish Malhotra Edition sure seems to stand out from the crowd with its unique design language and luxurious design that celebrates the Indian culture. Moreover, with an additional price of Rs 1,000, you are getting a uniquely designed handset that can surely be a head-turner and a topic of discussion when you go to a festive party. Apart from this, you don't get any more value addition compared to the standard Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. So, will you buy this special edition Reno 12 Pro 5G? Do let us know in the comments.