Oppo has launched the Reno 16 5G series in global markets outside China. The lineup comprises the Oppo Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, and Reno 16F 5G models. Both the Reno 16 5G and Reno 16 Pro 5G feature a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, while the Reno 16F 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with the same 80W fast wired charging support. All three smartphones come pre-installed with ColorOS 16 and have an IP69K rating for resistance against dust and water. They also support the company's recently introduced Oppo Bubble accessory.

Oppo Reno 16F 5G, Reno 16 5G and Reno 16 Pro 5G Price

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G costs THB 15,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM costs THB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It is offered in Pop White, Dream Purple, and Twilight Violet shades.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G is priced at THB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Thailand. It is launched in Starlight Black and Pop White shades.

Pricing for the Reno 16 5G starts at THB 19,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs THB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is released in Dream Purple, Twilight Violet and Pop White shades.

Oppo Reno 16F 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 16F 5G runs on ColorOS 16.0 and features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.8 percent and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is touted to deliver up to 1400 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It has Crystal Guard glass protection.

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor. It carries up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Photo Credit: Oppo

On the back, the Oppo Reno 16F 5G has a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

There's an under-display optical fingerprint scanner on the Oppo Reno 16F 5G, which also supports facial recognition. It has an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 16F include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC.

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G features a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 16 5G, Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 5G and Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G also run on ColorOS 16.0. Both models feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The panels offer up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and have Crystal Guard glass protection. The displays on the standard model and the Pro variant refresh at up to 120Hz and 144Hz, respectively.

The standard Reno 16 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, while the Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC.

Photo Credit: Oppo

For optics, the Reno 16 5G has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Reno 16 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary camera, a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera with 2-axis OIS, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2-axis OIS. Both phones have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Reno 16F 5G, as are the sensors. Both phones feature a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The vanilla Oppo Reno 16 5G measures around 151.21×72.42×8.22mm and weighs around 182g. The Reno 16 Pro measures around 151.21×72.42×8.20mm and weighs around 182g.

The Reno 16 series features an AI Snap Key that lets users record, capture, or save ideas instantly. It can be customised and short-press to screen record, long-press for a voice memo, and double-press to open AI Mind Space.

The trio can be paired with the Oppo Bubble screen accessory. This wireless display pairs with the phone and can act as a camera viewfinder. It magnetically attaches to the phone, showing the rear camera view in real time. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and is offered in a silver shade.