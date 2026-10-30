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Google Adds Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook With Study Guides, Quizzes in India, US

Gemini Notebook already allowed users to add eligible ebooks purchased through Google Play Books.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 15:51 IST
Google Adds Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook With Study Guides, Quizzes in India, US

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Notebook answers questions using the contents of added textbooks

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Highlights
  • Google has added hundreds of free textbooks to Gemini Notebook
  • The collection includes titles from OpenStax and S Chand Publishing
  • Students in India and the US can access the new textbook collection
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Google has expanded Gemini Notebook's learning resources by adding a free collection of textbooks for students in India and the US. The update lets users draw on textbook content when studying with Google's AI-powered tool, with answers linked to their original sources. Students can also use the material to prepare for exams through personalised study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards. The new collection builds on existing support for eligible ebooks purchased through Google Play Books and adds more options for course-related learning.

Gemini Notebook Adds Free Textbooks

According to a Google blog post, the new feature expands the study resources available through Gemini Notebook. It follows the introduction of Expert Intelligence last month, which aims to bring trusted sources into Google's AI products.

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Gemini Notebook already allowed users to add eligible ebooks purchased through Google Play Books. The latest update adds hundreds of free textbooks from OpenStax, Open Textbook Library and S Chand Publishing. The collection includes educational resources from India and the US, giving students more options for finding reference material without having to purchase additional books.

Students can ask questions about the textbooks they add, and Gemini Notebook will provide answers with citations linking back to the original material. This allows them to check the information against the source. The tool can also generate study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards from the textbooks, offering different ways to revise course material.

To access the collection, users need to open a notebook and select Textbooks from the option to add sources. They can browse the available titles and add relevant books to their notebooks. The feature lets students use the textbooks as sources when working with Gemini Notebook, alongside other materials they may have added.

The textbooks are available for free, so students can access the new collection without paying for these titles or uploading their own copies.

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Further reading: Google, Gemini Notebook, Google Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Play Books
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Google Adds Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook With Study Guides, Quizzes in India, US
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