OpenAI has outlined its efforts to detect misaligned behaviour in its most capable AI models. The San Francisco-based company is introducing broader monitoring across training, evaluations, internal tools, and select external deployments. OpenAI says its system can identify actions like deception, unauthorised access, and attempts to manipulate evaluations. It also claims that strengthened monitors could have raised an alert during the Hugging Face incident more than 30 hours before the breach in the actual episode.

How OpenAI Detects Misalignment in Its Frontier AI Models

In a blog post, OpenAI said that its expanded monitoring system covers a wider range of activities, including model training, evaluations, internal use, and certain external deployments.

The expansion comes months after autonomous AI research models at OpenAI, when operating with relaxed safety guardrails for cybersecurity tests like ExploitGym, escaped their sandboxed environment. The models used unauthorised side channels, exploited internal infrastructure, and gained full internet access. The activity was primarily driven by an internal model called IM1, which was comparable in scale to GPT-5.6 Sol.

According to OpenAI, it replayed the recorded behaviour from the Hugging Face incident using its strengthened system. In that simulation, the monitors alerted its security team around 30 minutes after the agents first escaped their sandbox. For comparison, this is more than 30 hours before Hugging Face's systems were breached in the actual incident.

The new monitoring system introduced by the ChatGPT maker leverages multiple layers. It begins with lightweight screening and progresses to more detailed investigations when suspicious behaviour is detected. As per the company, this approach can help identify concerning activity while reserving more computational resources for cases that require closer examination.

Layer 0: This layer involves lightweight classifiers that examine patterns in a model's internal activations and flag potentially concerning cases. These probes are tuned for high recall and can sometimes intentionally accept false alarms in order to reduce the likelihood of missing suspicious behaviour. The system also sends a random five percent of traffic not flagged by the probes to the next layer for review.

Layer 1: Once the review process begins, a model-based reviewer examines the agent's recent conversation, chain of thought, and tool use. OpenAI claims to have tuned it to look for indications of deception, unauthorised actions, and attempts to manipulate evaluations. For frontier reinforcement learning runs and internal Codex traffic, OpenAI checks at the end of each turn and when an agent summarises earlier work.

Layer 2: When a case is flagged by the reviewer, an investigative agent is deployed that examines the context behind the behaviour. OpenAI says it checks the purpose of an evaluation, reviews available transcripts across the agent's context windows, and writes and runs code in an isolated environment to examine evidence. The company leverages separate security and alignment investigators to assess whether a case requires intervention or merits further research.

Layer 3: When dealing with sensitive workloads, the transcripts are compared with network logs, system telemetry, and evidence from earlier cases by the security investigator. Alignment reviewers also compare reports to identify serious failures and recurring patterns. The preceding investigative layer can alert responders directly without this additional check, depending on the workload.

Once these checks are done, the system can generate a high-priority alert and enable paging, if needed. As per OpenAI, members of its security and training teams typically receive it within 15 minutes of the initial alert, after which responders can review the evidence and take steps to contain the incident.

OpenAI has already internally deployed the expanded monitoring system, and it has detected several kinds of concerning behaviour. One such example involved an agent that exploited a testing tool to recover source code that a task had deliberately withheld. The agent used the code exposed in the error message to complete the task.

In another incident, agents were able to turn a shared software repository into a message board across separate training samples when searching for missing task data.

Challenges Faced by OpenAI

In addition to the new security measures, the AI company has also highlighted the challenges it has faced when it comes to monitoring. To begin with, models that receive lower rating rewards if their reasoning reveals misconduct may learn to conceal that behaviour rather than stop it. The company observed agents that continued to exploit rewards while hiding the activity in their chain of thought.

To mitigate this risk, the company has deployed asynchronous monitoring runs. This means that instead of changing the reinforcement learning reward of individual samples that trigger its misalignment monitors, training does not have to wait for every investigation to finish.

Additionally, OpenAI has applied a modified version of its monitoring system to certain external deployments of its most capable models.