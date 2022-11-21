Technology News
Oukitel WP21 Rugged Phone With 9,800mAh Battery, Dual-Displays, Night Vision Camera Unveiled: All Details

Oukitel WP21 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Oukitel

Oukitel WP21 has triple rear cameras led by 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • The display of Oukitel WP21 offers 120Hz refresh rate
  • Oukitel WP21 has a 20-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It will go on sale online from November 24

Oukitel WP21 has been unveiled as the latest rugged smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handset features a 9,800mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 1,150 hours of standby time and 12 hours of continuous video playback with a single charge. The Oukitel WP21 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It comes with military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability and is certified to be sweat, dust, and water-resistant with IP68 and IP69K ratings. The Oukitel WP21 also gets a display at the back, and a night vision camera.

Oukitel WP21 price, availability

The new Oukitel WP21 is currently listed on the e-commerce website AliExpress with a price tag of $299 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in a single Black colour. The rugged phone will go on sale starting November 24.

Oukitel WP21 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oukitel WP21 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixel) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 396ppi pixel density. There's also a circular display at the back of the phone, which shows notifications and can be used as a viewfinder when taking selfies or videos. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM. The available RAM can be further expanded up to 17GB using the additional unused storage.

The Oukitel WP21 flaunts a triple camera setup at the rear led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The camera unit also comprises a 20-megapixel IMX350 night vision camera with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Further, it offers 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Oukitel WP21 phone include 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports face unlock feature.

The new Oukitel smartphone comes with military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810G. It has IPX4 certification for sweat and splash resistance and it has IP69K certification to withstand high temperatures and pressure.

Battery is the major USP of the Oukitel WP21. It packs a 9,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It is said to deliver up to 1,150 hours of standby time, up to 68.5 hours of talk time, up to 35 hours of music playback time, and 12 hours of video playback time. The Oukitel phone supports reverse charging as well.

Further reading: Oukitel WP21, Oukitel WP21 Specifications, Oukitel WP21 Price, Oukitel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
