OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: New Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 66,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with dynamic refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Its Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update is available in India
  • The OnePlus 10 Pro packs up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage

OnePlus 10 Pro has received a Rs. 5,000 price cut in India. It was launched in the country earlier this year in March at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This price cut comes at a time when OnePlus has started teasing the launch of its successor OnePlus 11. The Shenzhen company has confirmed that this upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 11 might arrive in Q1 of 2023.

OnePlus 10 Pro new price in India, availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 66,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model on OnePlus India online store and Amazon. Meanwhile, its base variant is also currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 60,999.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus has announced that its successor the OnePlus 11 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to debut in China by Q1 of 2023.

OnePlus 10 pro specifications, features

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that boots Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 UI out-of-the-box. The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update has also been released in India for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, it gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The OnePlus 10 pro also carries a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The handset has a thickness of 8.55m and weighs about 201g, the company claims.

