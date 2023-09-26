Lava Blaze Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday (September 26) as the latest budget 5G offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The new smartphone comes in two colour options and it has a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G price in India, availability

Lava Blaze Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Radiant Pearl and Starry Night colour options and will go on sale through the Lava e-store and Amazon in India starting October 3.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze Pro 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and pixel density of 396ppi. The screen has a hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Lava phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 16GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze Pro 5G include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Lava has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the handset and it also supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. Besides, it measures 168.7x76.7x8.96mm. Like other Lava phones, the new phone will also get a ‘free service at home' programme that will offer doorstep service on different locations across the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.