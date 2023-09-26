Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk’s X Could Bring Audio and Video Calling Feature to Premium Subscribers

Elon Musk’s X Could Bring Audio and Video Calling Feature to Premium Subscribers

A screenshot of X’s code suggests the feature to be a paid service as part of the X Premium subscription.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2023 12:03 IST
Elon Musk’s X Could Bring Audio and Video Calling Feature to Premium Subscribers

Photo Credit: Reuters

X Premium costs $8 per month on Web

Highlights
  • X Premium costs $11 a month on both iOS and Android
  • The premium subscription allows users to edit posts
  • Elon Musk had announced the calling feature last month
Advertisement

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been promised to get an audio and video calls feature. Last month, Elon Musk, who took over the social media platform in October last year, had tweeted that a voice and video calling feature was coming to X, confirming that calls would work on iOS, Android, Mac & PC and would not require a phone number. The much-awaited audio and video calls feature, however, might not be available to all X users. According to leaked screenshots of part of X's code that pertain to the feature, only X Premium subscribers could have access to audio and video calls.

Investor Chris Messina posted screenshots of X's code on rival app Threads (first spotted by TechCrunch), which suggests that users could be able to take audio and video calls from people in their address book, people they follow, and Verified users. The screenshot suggests that the feature would allow users to opt in or out and decide who to receive calls from. “Take messaging to the next level with audio and video calls. Turn the feature on and then select who you're comfortable using it with,” the feature's description says in the code screenshot.

More interestingly, a second screenshot hints that the feature could be a paid service as part of the X Premium subscription. “Audio and video calls are a premium feature. Subscribe to get access,” and “Subscribe to Premium to call,” the code appears to read under the section ‘when someone tries to DM someone and hits their rate limit.'

X Premium, that launched as Twitter Blue, adds a host of features for paying subscribers, including the verification badge, reduced number of ads on the feed, longer posts, and the ability to edit posts. On the Web, X Premium costs $8 per month or $84 per year (Rs. 650/month or Rs. 6,800/year). On both iOS and Android, the subscription costs $11 a month or $114.99 a year (Rs. 900 a month or Rs. 9,400 a year).

Musk intends to transform X into an “everything app” in the mould of China's WeChat, offering social networking, calling and messaging, and even in-app payments. The Tesla CEO has also sought to monetize services on X. In a recent meeting with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk reportedly said that X would charge its users a small monthly fee to use the platform. Musk said moving towards a monthly payment system could counter bots from amplifying hate speech on the platform.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X, Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Blue
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Spotify Tests AI-Powered Tool to Translate Podcasts in Local Languages Using Your Voice: How It Works
Bitcoin, Ether See No Gains Despite Tether, Chainlink and Other Altcoins Recording Profits

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s X Could Bring Audio and Video Calling Feature to Premium Subscribers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobiles Ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  6. Vivo Y56 5G Now Available in 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
  10. Apple Probing Claims That iOS 17 Update Changed These Privacy Settings
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s X Could Bring Audio and Video Calling Feature to Premium Subscribers
  2. Spotify Tests AI-Powered Tool to Translate Podcasts in Local Languages Using Your Voice: How It Works
  3. SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios
  4. Bitcoin, Ether See No Gains Despite Tether, Chainlink and Other Altcoins Recording Profits
  5. Pixel Watch 2 Teased in New Leaked Promo Video, Specifications Hinted Ahead of October 4 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Reportedly Confirmed, Price Teased: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE US Pricing Leaks Ahead of the Official Launch
  8. Telegram Adds New Features Including Reaction Stickers, Music in Stories, and More
  9. Web3 Firm Mixin Network Hacked, $200 Million Stolen in Centralised Exploit: All Details
  10. Vivo Y56 5G Now Available in 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.