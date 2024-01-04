Technology News

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Rolling Out in India

This update brings the Aquamorphic Design 2.0 to the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8T.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 16:48 IST
OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Rolling Out in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 8T (left) and OnePlus 9R (right)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T launched in India in October 2020
  • The OnePlus debuted in the country in April 2021
  • Both phones shipped with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
OnePlus started rolling out the stable version of the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 to compatible phones globally over the past few weeks. Several OnePlus models in India have also received the update. Now, the company has confirmed that the stable OS update is available for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in the country. The OxygenOS 14 update, announced in September 2023, includes the Trinity Engine that is said to enhance the performance and introduces the updated Aquamorphic Design 2.0 which refreshes the look of the UI.

In two separate community posts, OnePlus announced that the stable version of the OxygenOS 14 update is rolling out to OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India. The update should be available to users in a phased manner. Users can also head to Settings > About device > Check for Updates in order to manually check for the update. OnePlus notes that users must make sure that their phones have a minimum of 5GB storage and at least 30 percent battery available while downloading and installing the update.

The official changelog states that the stable OxygenOS 14 update brings the File Dock feature to both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R that allows users to drag and drop content to transfer them between applications and/or devices. It also brings Content Extraction, which can recognise and extract text and visual content from the screen with a single tap.

This update also enhances photo and video-related permission management to increase security and privacy for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India. The Shelf feature is upgraded with more widget recommendations in this version. The OxygenOS 14 update also optimises the performance of the handsets, increases system stability and launch speed of applications, and further smoothens on-device animations. It also adds app-specific refresh rate support. The Aquamorphic Design 2.0 with this update introduces clearer, refreshed colours to the UI and adds Aquamorphic ringtones and notification sounds. 

Notably, both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R shipped with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OxygenOS 14, Android 14, OnePlus, Google
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get Fixes for Camera Crashes, UI Bugs With January Update: How to Download
Microsoft Adds AI Copilot Key in First Change to PC Keyboard in Decades

