OnePlus 10T was launched in India in August 2022 with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and the OnePlus 11R came with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 when it was unveiled in February this year. Now, OnePlus is reportedly rolling out the latest Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update to OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 11R users in India. The update was announced in September this year. Last week, the stable OxygenOS 14 update was said to have rolled out to the OnePlus 10 Pro users in the country.

An Android Authority report suggests that the stable OxygenOS 14 update is rolling to the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 11R users in India, alongside users in the EU and North America. The report also details the changelog for the updates.

The OxygenOS 14 update for the OnePlus 10T introduces Fluid Cloud, File Dock, Content Extraction, and Smart Cutout features to the handset. The update also brings the Aquamorphic Design 2.0 that is claimed to improve the users' colour experience on the phone. It also improves photo and video-related permission management and optimises system stability, the launch speed of applications and the smoothness of animations on the model, as per the changelog in the report.

Alongside its stable OxygenOS 14 update, the OnePlus 11R is also said to get the November 2023 Android security patches. The update offers improved system stability and performance as well as an extended battery life, according to the changelog listed in the report. It also reportedly arrives with fixes for Home screen wallpaper stutter, screen flicker, and unresponsiveness after password input issues. The update also claims to fix a Car Connect-related display issue.

In India, the OnePlus 10T starts at Rs. 49,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB options are priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively. It is offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour options.

The OnePlus 11R, on the other hand, was initially launched with only the Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colourways. In October, it was unveiled in a third Solar Red colour available only for the top-of-the-line 18GB + 512GB option, which is listed at Rs. 45,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

