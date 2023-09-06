Pixel 8 Pro will be launched on October 4 as the successor to last year's Pixel 7 Pro, and the company has leaked the design of the upcoming flagship smartphone that will take on Apple's purported iPhone 15 Pro models and Samsung's flagship handset that is expected to debut in the coming months. The search giant has also revealed the colour options for the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro, which is shown to feature a SIM tray — previous reports had suggested the phone would debut with only eSIM support.

On Wednesday, Google briefly revealed the Pixel 8 Pro via the company's Pixel Phone Simulator website, according to screenshots and screen recordings shared by users on X (formerly known as Twitter). Just like the company's existing handsets, the simulator showed a 360-degree view of the handset revealing its design and some of its specifications, including the arrival of a rumoured temperature sensor.

No way. It happened AGAIN. Google themselves leaked the Pixel 8 Pro.



You can see a full 360 degree view of the phone here, confirming the colors (Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky) as well as the components (like the temperature sensor). https://t.co/xfpn4t3tyR pic.twitter.com/UzmtR7ov1L — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 6, 2023

The Pixel Phone Simulator website showed off the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro's rear camera module that includes three cameras just like last year's Pixel flagship — this year's model has all three cameras located inside the same cutout on the raised camera module.

Just like other Pixel models that have already been released, the website also allowed users to select a component of the handset and view details alongside a visual representation. Thanks to the simulator, we now know that the Pixel 8 Pro will support at least one physical SIM card — an earlier report suggested that the phone would only offer eSIM support like Apple's iPhone 14 series models in the US.

According to the now-defunct entry for the Pixel 8 Pro on the simulator website, the handset will be available in three colour options — Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass leaked an image of the Pixel 8 Pro in the purported Sky colourway, with the same unified rear camera cutout revealed on Google's own website.

This isn't the first time that Google has leaked its upcoming handset on its own — last week, it revealed the Pixel 8 Pro in a Porcelain colourway on the Google Store website in the US. A recent report claims that Google is planning to boost software support for its next generation of Pixel phones by offering up to five years of operating system updates. This would bring Google's OS update support window on par with Apple, which also offers around five OS updates for all its smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.