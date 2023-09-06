Technology News
Pixel 8 Pro Design, Colour Options Briefly Leaked by Google via Official Website Weeks Ahead of Debut

Google's own website reveals that the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three new colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Pixel 8 Pro renders shared by tipster Evan Blass show the handset in the leaked Sky colourway

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro is confirmed to be available in three new colour options
  • The handset is also expected to feature a temperature sensor
  • The Pixel 8 Pro is likely to be equipped with a physical SIM tray

Pixel 8 Pro will be launched on October 4 as the successor to last year's Pixel 7 Pro, and the company has leaked the design of the upcoming flagship smartphone that will take on Apple's purported iPhone 15 Pro models and Samsung's flagship handset that is expected to debut in the coming months. The search giant has also revealed the colour options for the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro, which is shown to feature a SIM tray — previous reports had suggested the phone would debut with only eSIM support.

On Wednesday, Google briefly revealed the Pixel 8 Pro via the company's Pixel Phone Simulator website, according to screenshots and screen recordings shared by users on X (formerly known as Twitter). Just like the company's existing handsets, the simulator showed a 360-degree view of the handset revealing its design and some of its specifications, including the arrival of a rumoured temperature sensor.

The Pixel Phone Simulator website showed off the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro's rear camera module that includes three cameras just like last year's Pixel flagship — this year's model has all three cameras located inside the same cutout on the raised camera module.

Just like other Pixel models that have already been released, the website also allowed users to select a component of the handset and view details alongside a visual representation. Thanks to the simulator, we now know that the Pixel 8 Pro will support at least one physical SIM card — an earlier report suggested that the phone would only offer eSIM support like Apple's iPhone 14 series models in the US.

According to the now-defunct entry for the Pixel 8 Pro on the simulator website, the handset will be available in three colour options — Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass leaked an image of the Pixel 8 Pro in the purported Sky colourway, with the same unified rear camera cutout revealed on Google's own website.

This isn't the first time that Google has leaked its upcoming handset on its own — last week, it revealed the Pixel 8 Pro in a Porcelain colourway on the Google Store website in the US. A recent report claims that Google is planning to boost software support for its next generation of Pixel phones by offering up to five years of operating system updates. This would bring Google's OS update support window on par with Apple, which also offers around five OS updates for all its smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro specifications, Pixel 8 Pro design, Pixel 8 Pro colours, Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
