Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC Certification Website Ahead of Debut: All Details

Google has confirmed to host the Pixel 8 series launch Event on October 4.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 16:13 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC Certification Website Ahead of Debut: All Details

Photo Credit: X/ Google

FCC listing suggests Google Pixel 8 series may get five variants

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro image was recently found on Google's website
  • The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro was shown in a Porcelain White colourway
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature triple rear camera setup

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are confirmed to be launching in October. The company has announced the October 4 launch date via X (formerly known as Twitter). Weeks ahead of their debut, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have reportedly visited the FCC certification website. The listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel 8 series could be launched in 5 variants. Recently, Pixel 8 Pro was spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services revealing the colour option and the rear design.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website weeks ahead of their debut. The FCC listing for the smartphones suggest that the phones may launch in five variants. The Pixel 8 is listed with model numbers GKWS6, G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41 and G1MNW, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is said to carry the model number G1MNW.

Additionally, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and both Sub6 and mmWave 5G connectivity. The FCC is a US government agency which regulates communications and all electronic devices emitting radio waves are required to be certified by it.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 8 Pro image has also been spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services. The leaked image reveals the colour option as well as the rear design. The smartphone has been teased in a Porcelain White colourway. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a single pill-shaped camera island. In addition to these, the presence of another sensor has also been hinted sitting next to the LED flash.

Google Pixel 8 series has also been tipped to debut as an eSIM-only smartphone in select regions. The leaked renders suggested that the SIM card slots were missing on the left side. However, these details have not yet been confirmed by Google, hence, it is recommended to consider it with a grain of salt. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 series, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC Certification Website Ahead of Debut: All Details
