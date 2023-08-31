Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are confirmed to be launching in October. The company has announced the October 4 launch date via X (formerly known as Twitter). Weeks ahead of their debut, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have reportedly visited the FCC certification website. The listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel 8 series could be launched in 5 variants. Recently, Pixel 8 Pro was spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services revealing the colour option and the rear design.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website weeks ahead of their debut. The FCC listing for the smartphones suggest that the phones may launch in five variants. The Pixel 8 is listed with model numbers GKWS6, G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41 and G1MNW, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is said to carry the model number G1MNW.

Additionally, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and both Sub6 and mmWave 5G connectivity. The FCC is a US government agency which regulates communications and all electronic devices emitting radio waves are required to be certified by it.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 8 Pro image has also been spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services. The leaked image reveals the colour option as well as the rear design. The smartphone has been teased in a Porcelain White colourway. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a single pill-shaped camera island. In addition to these, the presence of another sensor has also been hinted sitting next to the LED flash.

Google Pixel 8 series has also been tipped to debut as an eSIM-only smartphone in select regions. The leaked renders suggested that the SIM card slots were missing on the left side. However, these details have not yet been confirmed by Google, hence, it is recommended to consider it with a grain of salt.

