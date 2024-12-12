Google's Pixel 9a is likely to see light in May next year. While the launch date remains a mystery, price details, colour options and specifications of the phone have leaked on the Web. The Pixel 9a will reportedly retain the same price as the Pixel 8a. It is tipped to carry a larger 5,100mAh battery and the latest Tensor G4 chipset despite maintaining a similar dust and water resistance build as its predecessor. The upcoming phone may feature a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit as well.

Google May Maintain Its Current Pricing for Pixel 9a

A report by Android Headlines suggests the price, colour options and complete specifications of the Pixel 9a. As per the report, the handset will be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage model. The Pixel 8a also came with the same price tag. Like the Pixel 9, the upcoming Pixel A series phone is said to be available in Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian shades.

The Pixel 8a successor will reportedly boast a 6.285-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. This display is said to have Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It is tipped to run on a Google Tensor G4 processor alongside a Titan M2 security chip and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It could be offered in 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

On the rear, the Pixel 9a will reportedly have a dual rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel GN8 Quad Dual Pixel primary camera, with an aperture of f/1.7, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Google is said to use the same front camera as the Pixel 8a. The phone is expected to feature a “Goodx G7” fingerprint sensor under the display

The Pixel 9a is tipped to house a 5,100mAh capacity battery, larger than the Pixel 8a's 4,500mAh battery. The charging speed of the upcoming phone is said to be capped at 23W and wireless charging at 7.5W. The handset may also lack support for Qi2. Like its predecessors, Pixel 9a is said to come with IP68 for water resistance and dust resistance.

Pixel 9a could run on Android 15 and Google is likely to provide seven years of OS updates for the phone. It is said to measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and weigh 185.9 grams. For comparison, the Pixel 8a measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.