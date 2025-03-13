Technology News
Pixel 9a Case Allegedly Listed Online, Suggests Design and Colour Options

Pixel 9a is likely to come in black, pink, purple and white colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 14:29 IST
Pixel 8a runs on Tensor G3 SoC

Highlights
  • Case for for the 9a allegedly listed on Spigen India
  • Google is reportedly set to launch Pixel 9a on March 19
  • It could run on Tensor G4 processor
Pixel 9a is expected to be announced at some point this month. The official launch date is still under wraps, but ahead of it, case and accessory maker Spigen has allegedly listed its Pixel 9a case online, hinting at the phone's design and colour options. The alleged listing suggests four colour options for the phone. The case comes with cut-outs for the flush camera module. The Pixel 9a is expected to launch with a 6.28-inch display and Google's Tensor G4 chipset.

Spigen Listed Its Case for Google Pixel 9a

Spigen has allegedly listed the Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case for Pixel 9a on its India website. The listing (now removed) shows black, pink, purple and white colour options for the phone. These colourways are likely to be marketed as Obsidian, Peony, Iris and Porcelain. The cases show off the design of the handset from all angles.

pixel 9a spigen Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a alleged Spigen case listing
Photo Credit: X/ @vinishkeshri12

 

The Pixel 9a case seems to be transparent with cutouts for the camera module and LED flash. It has cut-outs for the power button on the sides and at the bottom for the speaker and ports. 

Google is reportedly set to launch the Pixel 9a on March 19. It is expected to go on sale on March 26. The Pixel 8a successor is likely to cost GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the UK and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US for the base variant with 128GB storage.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 9a will come with Android 15 OS, 6.28-inch display, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Tensor G4 processor and IP68 rated build. It is said to carry 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It could pack a dual rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 9a is believed to get a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support.

 

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
