Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme

Google released the Android 16 Beta 4 update on Thursday with several fixes for several bugs in tow. However, it also brings crucial news for owners of the latest Google Pixel 9a. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the handset, which was launched on March 19, is now eligible for the Android 16 Beta Programme. This enables developers and beta testers who have the Pixel 9a to download the fourth Android 16 Beta on their phone and test out their applications before the operating system (OS) is widely made available.

Android 16 Beta 4 for the Pixel 9a

Google's release notes mention the Pixel 9a in the list of devices that are eligible to receive the latest Android 16 Beta 4 update. With its addition, the entire Pixel 9 lineup is said to be compatible with the beta version of the upcoming OS. The revised eligibility list of the Android Beta Programme is as follows:

Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 6 Series

If you've enrolled your Google Pixel 9a or other handsets in the lineup in the company's beta programme, you should automatically receive an over-the-air update. Updates are usually released in a phased approach and thus, may take a couple of days to be available to all beta testers. To check for the Android 16 Beta update, navigate to the Settings app > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

Once installed, the device will reboot to complete the process.

Alternatively, Google also allows you to flash the factory image of the Android 16 Beta 4 on your Pixel. However, this is not a straightforward process and requires some expertise. It is to be noted that beta updates are severely less stable than standard software updates. They may have bugs or glitches that could hamper the device's usability. Thus, users must proceed with caution. Further, it is not advisable to install the beta update on the primary device.