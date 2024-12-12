Poco C75 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

Poco C75 5G is set to launch in India on December 17 alongside the Poco M7 Pro 5G. The company has teased several details about the upcoming handsets including their designs and key features like chipset, display and camera specifications. The Poco C75 5G is expected to arrive as a budget 5G option in the market. It is confirmed to run on Android 14-based HyperOS. Ahead of the phone's India launch, the handset has reportedly been spotted on a popular benchmarking website.

Poco C75 5G Geekbench Listing

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 24116PCC1l was spotted on Geekbench, according to a 91Mobiles report. This is said to be the upcoming Poco C75 5G. As per the report, the phone scored 832 and 1,955 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. It is listed with an octa-core chipset with six cores clocking at 1.80GHz and two cores at 2.05GHz. The phone will support 4GB of RAM and run on Android 14.

Poco C75 5G Features, Price in India

The Flipkart microsite of the Poco C75 5G confirms that the phone will get a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC. It will support 4GB of physical RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM. It will have two SIM card slots alongside a dedicated microSD card slot. Users can expand the storage to up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The microsite further confirms that the Poco C75 5G will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. It will support two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. For security, it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with tap gesture support.

The Poco C75 5G will sport a 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness and TÜV Rheinland certification for stress-free viewing. The phone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack and a single speaker unit, which is claimed to offer 150 percent volume experience over competing handsets. It is teased to be the only phone with a Sony camera "in the segment."

The fine print on the microsite suggests that the Poco C75 5G falls in the "under Rs. 9,000" segment. A promotional image teases that the price of the handset will start from Rs. 7,XXX, which could be inclusive of bank offers and other discounts.

