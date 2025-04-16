Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 9a is equipped with the same Tensor G4 chip that arrived last year with the Pixel 9 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2025 19:26 IST
Google Pixel 9a Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9a has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera

  • Pixel 9a was launched in March
  • Pixel 9a runs on Android 15
Google Pixel 9a is now available for purchase in India. The new Pixel A-series smartphone debuted in March in the country in three colour options. The Pixel 9a runs on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup that is led by a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Pixel 9a packs a 5,100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Google Pixel 9a Price in India, Sale Offers

Google Pixel 9a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 and the phone is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is sold in Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options in the country. Customers in the US, and some other markets, can buy the Pixel 9a in a fourth Peony colourway. 

The Pixel 9a is now available via Flipkart and other retail partners. The company currently offers a Rs. 3,000 cashback and 24-month no-cost EMI option for payments made via HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv credit cards. Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback for purchases using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. No-cost EMIs start at Rs. 2,084 per month on the e-commerce website.

Pixel 9a Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Pixel 9a runs on Android 15, and it is slated to receive seven years of OS and security updates. It features a 6.3-inch (1,080×2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700nits peak brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a Tensor G4 chip under the hood, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It offers multiple AI-based camera features such as Add Me, Night Sight, Macro Focus, and Face Unblur.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 9a include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It supports Face Unlock feature. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh battery with 23W fast charging and 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging. The battery is claimed to deliver more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has stereo speakers and two microphones. The phone measures 154.7×73.3x8.9mm and weighs 185.9g.

 

Nithya P Nair
