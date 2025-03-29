Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Sale Date Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 256GB variant.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2025 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9a will be available in three colour options in India

Highlights
  • Pixel 9a is equipped with the Tensor G4 chipset
  • It is available in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup
Google Pixel 9a was unveiled in India last week as the latest entrant in the A series. However, the company did not reveal the availability details at launch and only said that the phone would be available for purchase in April. Google has now revealed the Pixel 9a sale date in India and other regions where it's available. The phone is equipped with the Tensor G4 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and runs Android 15 out-of-the-box. It also gets a refreshed design compared to older Pixel ‘a' series phones.

Google Pixel 9a India Availability

The Pixel 9a will be available for purchase in India starting April 16, Google confirmed officially. Customers can buy the phone from Flipkart and other retail partners in three colour options – Obsidian, Porcelain, and Iris.

As for the pricing, the phone will cost you Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB variant that's available in India. In the US, and other regions, the phone is available in four colour options and a second 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual SIM phone runs Android 15 and is promised to receive seven years of software and security updates. It is equipped with the Tensor G4 SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Google also includes a Titan M2 co-processor for added security.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 9a gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide unit. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 13-megapixel front facing camera. The phone offers several AI camera features such as Add Me, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Best Take.

The Google Pixel 9a houses a 5,100mAh battery with 23W fast charging support and also comes with 7.5 wireless charging. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics along with Face unlock. As for connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port. The phone offers stereo speakers and dual microphones. It measures 154.7x73.3x8.9mm and weighs 185.9g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Price in India, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google Pixel 9a Availability
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
