Google Pixel 9a Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images

Here's how the Pixel 9a might look in four anticipated colour options — Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

Updated: 8 March 2025 14:38 IST
The successor to the Pixel 8a (pictured) is expected to arrive later this month

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch later this month
  • The Pixel 9a is likely to be equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chip
  • The Google Pixel 9a is expected to support satellite connectivity
Google Pixel 9a could be launched globally in the coming days, according to recent reports, and the company's next midrange smartphone has surfaced online. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has a good track record of leaking details of unreleased smartphones, has shared design renders showing the Pixel 9a in four colourways, along with marketing images that give us a look at the smartphone's features. The Google Pixel 9a was recently spotted on the US FCC website, and the smartphone is expected to offer support for satellite connectivity.

Google Pixel 9a Design (Leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the tipster shared four images of the purported Pixel 9a. These images match the design seen in numerous leaks that show the Pixel 9a sporting a dual rear camera setup without a raised camera module, unlike the other models in the Pixel 9 lineup. The images show the rear panel and the sides of the smartphone.

Leaked Google Pixel 9a renders
Photo Credit: X/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

The Pixel 9a is expected to arrive in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colourways, and all four options are seen in one of the leaked renders. The handset is seen with several water droplets on the rear panel, which appears to be a reference to its IP rating — previous reports suggest the successor to last year's Google Pixel 8a will arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

In addition to the renders, the tipster also shared marketing images of the purported Google Pixel 9a, while additional pictures show the handset in the Iris (Purple) colourway. These images tease the smartphone's support for using Google Gemini with the company's apps (such as Google Calendar), Pixel drops, as well as camera and ecosystem features.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 9a will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It will reportedly run on Android 15, and pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless) charging.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
